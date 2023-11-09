Trianz Wins 2023 Chief Learning Officer LearningElite Awards for Learning and Development Excellence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation software and technology services firm Trianz is pleased to announce that they have won 2023 LearningElite Award for excellence in Learning & Development, third year in a row.

The award represents the success of Trianz University which specializes in offering people-centric, curated content to support learner and business needs aligned with business strategy to create a measurable business impact and enhance knowledge sharing.

Now in its 13th year, the LearningElite Awards program recognizes organizations for demonstrating excellence in corporate learning across five crucial dimensions: learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results.

Trianz is recognized for providing its workforce an enriching experience in their professional development through its learning platform, Trianz University. The platform is built on Trianz' next-gen digital workplace solution Pulse, which ensures that employees upskill and keep pace with the level of technological developments and rapidly evolving business landscape. Trianz University offers round-the-clock access to role-based skill development, leadership courses, practice, industry, and functional knowledge. Additionally, Trianz enterprise network platform Plus enables effective collaboration between teams for enhanced knowledge sharing."

It is an honor to receive this award for our excellence and innovation in learning and development," said Vijayalakshmi R. Senior Vice President, Chief Human Capital Officer, Trianz. "This is our third time being named as a LearningElite organization, which is a remarkable achievement. We have always prioritized business and technology innovation and customer-centricity, which has enabled us to deliver outstanding value to all our stakeholders. We will keep investing in our people and technology to ensure that we remain at the forefront of the industry.

"We are very excited by this acknowledgement from CLO for our excellence in creating innovative learning programs and experiences," said Sujit Sahoo, Vice President, Human Capital Development, Trianz. "Amidst the flux created by technology and business disruptions over the last couple of years during and post pandemic, Trianz has remained committed to investing in and nurturing an environment that prioritizes learning and development every day. Our efforts have translated into exceptional client delivery, and in building an empowering and collaborative work culture."

"Learning and development has evolved at a rapid pace amid the lighting speed of change in our world. It is incredible to see what these organizations have achieved in fostering agile and adaptable learning cultures," said Ashley St. John, chief content officer and editor-in-chief for Chief Learning Officer. "It is an honor to recognize the accomplishments and successes of these leaders, teams and organizations."

Fifty-nine winners were announced Oct 15, 2023, during the 2023 LearningElite Awards Gala. See the complete list of winners here.

About LearningElite

Chief Learning Officer's LearningElite program honors the best organizations for learning and development. For more than a decade, this robust, peer-reviewed ranking and benchmarking program recognizes those organizations that employ exemplary workforce development strategies that deliver significant business results.

Developed under the guidance of a group of chief learning officers and senior learning and development practitioners, the LearningElite program utilizes best practices in evaluation to rank the best organizations based upon their impact, size and industries served. A comprehensive evaluation of learning and development, the LearningElite also recognizes individual companies for their efforts in functional areas, including leadership development, use of technology, executive buy-in, and content development and delivery, among others.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz' portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best consulting firms by Forbes and recently earned a Great Place to Work Certification™.

To learn more about Trianz, email [email protected] or visit www.trianz.com, www.trianz.com/extrica, www.trianz.com/pulse and https://www.concierto.cloud/

