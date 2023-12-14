Trianz Wins 2023 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation software and technology services firm Trianz has won the 2023 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards in the 'External Campaign of the Year' category from the Business Intelligence Group. Trianz was awarded for the success of its branding, marketing, and demand gen campaigns targeting multiple segments of audiences, with an emphasis on partner campaigns.

In the ever-evolving world of digital transformation, Trianz' marketing team has skillfully developed campaigns that highlight the power and effectiveness of its digital transformation technology services, built on a unique IP-led approach. These campaigns are designed to clearly demonstrate to businesses across various sectors how they can fast-track their digital transformation by utilizing Trianz' innovative platforms and services. The impressive results and performance metrics from these campaigns underscore their extraordinary success, proving the impact and efficiency of Trianz' marketing strategies.

"We're absolutely delighted to win the 2023 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards in the 'External Campaign of the Year' category, presented by the Business Intelligence Group," expressed Prashant Bhavaraju, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Practice at Trianz. "This award is a testament to our Marketing Team's hard work and the outstanding success of our campaigns. Our goal was to create transformative experiences that sparked valuable conversations, achieved significant wins, and fostered successful partnerships with Enterprises and SMBs in various sectors. With a targeted strategy, deep audience insights, carefully crafted execution plans, and a clear set of objectives, our team effectively showcased Trianz' innovative platforms, offerings, and experiences, all driven by our unique IP-led model. These campaigns have laid a strong foundation for a year filled with growth, innovation, and exceptional achievements at Trianz. We're excited about what lies ahead and remain dedicated to delivering transformative solutions with a lasting impact."

"Trianz has shown to the business world the impact a group of creative and business-minded people can help solve real challenges to meet clients' needs," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud of all of our winners and congratulate them all for their successes."

For more information on the Public Relations and Marketing Excellence awards visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/pr-and-marketing-excellence-awards.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email [email protected] or visit www.trianz.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

