Trianz Wins Learning and Development Honor for ATD's 2022 Excellence in Practice Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, won the Excellence in Practice Award in the Learning and Development category for the 2022 Association for Talent Development (ATD) Excellence in Practice Awards.

ATD's Excellence in Practice Awards program recognizes exemplary practices in workplace learning and talent development. This year ATD received hundreds of entries in thirteen categories. The awards are being presented for proven practices that meet a demonstrated need, have appropriate design values, are aligned with other talent strategies, and deliver sustained, clear, and measurable results for their clients.

"Trianz was recognized for its dedication to developing its workforce through its Trianz University platform," said Laura Ferracane, Vice President, Global Human Capital, Trianz. "Trianz University ensures that its employees are keeping up with the future of work by upskilling through in-class and e-learning courses on digital transformation. Training and development areas include role-based skill development, leadership courses, as well as practice, industry, and functional knowledge."

"We are delighted to win ATD's Learning and Development honor," said Sujit Sahoo, Vice President, Human Capital Development, Trianz. "Our investment in Trianz University has enabled us to create a people-centric organization that allows our associates to grow, develop, and succeed. This award further solidifies our belief that we are helping to build the next generation of leaders."

"Our goal is to take a modernized approach to talent development by providing the tools needed to improve the employee experience," said Sri Manchala, Chairman and CEO, Trianz. "That is why we are honored to receive this prestigious award. ATD's recognition represents Trianz' ongoing dedication to learning and development and our core belief that people are our greatest asset."

Excellence in Practice award winners were recognized on May 16, 2022, at the ATD International Conference & Exposition in Orlando, FL.

Click here to see the complete list of winners.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. For more information, visit www.td.org.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz' portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

Media contact:

Trianz Media Team

[email protected]

+1-408-387-5800

