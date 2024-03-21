TriasMD Acquires Thousand Oaks Surgery Center to Expand Model in Greater Los Angeles

In partnership with physician owner, Dr. Alexander P. Hersel, TriasMD will enhance the ASC's spine and advanced orthopedic capabilities.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriasMD, parent company of the DISC Surgery Centers, has announced its acquisition of Thousand Oaks Surgery Center (map it). This move continues the expansion of DISC's proven data/evidence-driven ambulatory surgery center (ASC) model throughout California and further increases accessibility for patients in Greater Los Angeles. Last year, TriasMD acquired Santa Clarita-based Gateway Surgery Center in February and Walnut Creek-based Pinnacle Surgery Center in October.

Thousand Oaks Surgery Center – to be renamed DISC Surgery Center at Thousand Oaks – is an AAAHC-accredited, Medicare-certified facility featuring four spacious operating rooms, five private pre-op rooms, 11 recovery bays and two luxurious overnight suites for patients staying 23 hours or less.

Under the leadership of physician owner Dr. Alexander P. Hersel, a nationally recognized interventional pain management specialist, the ASC has been a destination for ambulatory surgical care across multiple specialties, including spine, orthopedics, podiatry, pain management, otolaryngology and plastic surgery.

As part of this partnership, TriasMD becomes majority partner and will work closely with Dr. Hersel to enhance the ASC's complex spine and orthopedic services and collaborate with payors to expand patient access. TriasMD will also recruit talented spine and orthopedic surgeons and invest in state-of-the-art equipment such as the Zeiss microscope and advanced spine instrumentation.

"Dr. Hersel has built a state-of-the-art center aligned with our core values for quality," said TriasMD CEO James H. Becker. "We are excited to partner with him to elevate advanced spine care in the greater Conejo Valley region, bringing patients a convenient and trusted choice for their comprehensive musculoskeletal needs."

Added Dr. Hersel: "Becoming part of the TriasMD model means we will not only augment the services our ASC provides, but we will do it with a vision I have long embraced – one where physicians are empowered to thrive in a competitive, consolidated market while patients ultimately receive the best care."

About TriasMD

TriasMD is a musculoskeletal healthcare company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs. Using the successful, data-driven model created by DISC Sports & Spine Center, TriasMD positions facilities to thrive, building a clinically integrated network of providers and monitoring the network's quality. The company's value proposition is built on three key pillars: 1) expanding patient access to leading providers and improving outcomes, 2) creating collaborative partnerships across payors and healthcare institutions to optimize the surgical experience, and 3) standardizing quality assurance for complex surgical procedures in an outpatient setting through business intelligence and analytics. For more information, visit www.triasmd.com.

