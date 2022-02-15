Triazine Market will Record a Year-over-Year Growth of 2.66 in 2022 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 15, 2022, 01:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Triazine market share is estimated to increase by USD 335.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.00%. Factors such as rising investments in oil and gas E&P activities are significantly driving the triazine market in this region.
Our research report on "Triazine Market by Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Triazine market report key highlights
- Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 2.66%
- Key market segments: Application (oil and gas, chemical processing, medical, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
- Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 34%
|
Triazine Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.00%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 335.37 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.66
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, India, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Ecolab Inc., Foremark Performance Chemicals, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hexion Inc., RAG-Stiftung, Sintez OKA LLC, and Stepan Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!
Triazine Market Share Trend
- Introduction of green corrosion inhibitors
Corrosion scientists and engineers are increasingly concentrating on developing low-cost triazine concentrations. As a result, green inhibitors like triazine are becoming more popular. The European Union, for example, has financed a project to develop a novel biomimetic and environmentally friendly environmental solution to prevent microbial-induced corrosion (MIC). Biofouling will develop new triazine concentrations by incorporating microorganisms into a sol-gel coating for metal surfaces. During the forecast period, such research activities are expected to assist the market's expansion even further.
Triazine Market Challenge
- Stringent regulations
Stringent regulations on permits, permit expiration dates, residual management concerns, and limitations for the entry of new companies into the market are all obstacles to the worldwide triazine market's growth. In large countries such as the United States, the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations are the legally enforceable requirements that vendors and the general public must follow while using water systems and water treatment chemicals such as triazine. The global triazine market is projected to be hampered by rigorous regulations in the global water treatment chemicals industry during the forecast period.
Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the triazine market.
Key market vendors insights
The triazine market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Dow Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Foremark Performance Chemicals
- Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.
- Hexion Inc.
- RAG-Stiftung
- Sintez OKA LLC
- Stepan Co.
For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report
- Key Segment Analysis by Application
- Oil and Gas
- H2S gas is an impurity that can be corrosive in nature and can be found in oil and gas fields. Natural gas, olefins, and cracker products all suffer as a result. H2S is a dangerous gas that can cause nausea, headaches, vomiting, eye irritation, and other problems. MEA-triazine solutions are effective in removing H2S gas completely and can be employed in a variety of concentrations. Furthermore, the chemical's non-corrosive nature safeguards oil and gas resources. Because MEA-triazine is widely used to remove H2S from gas streams, natural gas wells, and oil tanks, it is an effective H2S scavenger, boosting demand for the market in question during the projection period.
Regional Market Analysis
North America will contribute to 34% of the triazine market share growth during the forecast period. US, China, Germany, India, and Canada are the major markets for triazine market share.
The significant increase in the demand for H2S scavengers in developed economies such as the US is expected to boost the triazine market share in the region.
Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Oil and Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Dow Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Foremark Performance Chemicals
- Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.
- Hexion Inc.
- RAG-Stiftung
- Sintez OKA LLC
- Stepan Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
