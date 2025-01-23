Tribridge Residential Launches Funnel On All 6,200+ Units

Proven renter-centric® CRM and AI solution rolled out portfolio-wide

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribridge Residential, a leading residential real estate management firm, today announced they are rolling out Funnel , the industry's only proven AI-infused CRM, across its entire 6,200+ unit portfolio of communities. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's continued commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, improving resident engagement, and optimizing leasing processes.

"We are thrilled to launch Funnel's multifamily CRM and AI solution across all our communities. These powerful tools allow us to better connect with prospective residents and provide a more personalized experience," said Connor Berry, Director of Marketing, Tribridge Residential. "By implementing Funnel, we are not only enhancing our leasing process but also improving overall efficiency, which will ultimately benefit both our residents and our teams."

A pivotal step toward using cutting-edge technology to streamline lead management and communication. Post this

The rollout of Funnel at Tribridge Residential's communities represents a pivotal step toward utilizing cutting-edge technology to streamline lead management and communication. With Funnel CRM and AI's advanced features including: their renter-centric® architecture, real-time lead tracking and nurturing, automated follow-ups, and seamless integration with marketing and leasing platforms, Tribridge Residential is setting a new standard in customer relationship management within the residential real estate industry. Tribridge switched from another multifamily provider who started as an AI solution and is now building a CRM, because Funnel's product offering was more robust and proven to drive the results industry leaders demand.

"We are proud to partner with Tribridge, their people-first culture aligns with our values and renter-centric approach," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "We are delighted to be the proven CRM and AI solution they trusted above other solutions to optimize the leasing process, give their teams a hand, and delight residents."

Funnel's CRM and AI solution are user-friendly platforms and provide Tribridge Residential's teams with critical insights and data, allowing them to respond quickly to inquiries, manage leads more effectively, and deliver a superior level of service. This initiative demonstrates the company's broader commitment and strategy to embracing leading, proven technologies that improve both operational performance and resident satisfaction.

About Tribridge Residential

Tribridge Residential is a full-service real estate investment, development, and management firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and operation of multifamily communities across the Southeast. Recognized as an industry leader, Tribridge has earned a spot on the 2025 Best Places to Work Multifamily® and Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women lists for the second consecutive year. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to creating exceptional living experiences while fostering a positive environment for its employees. Tribridge focuses on providing high-quality, sustainable housing solutions tailored to the needs of today's renters, with a diverse portfolio spanning key urban and suburban markets.

For more information about Tribridge Residential and the communities it manages, visit www.TribridgeResidential.com

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who demand a better customer experience. Funnel's proven AI-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

Media Contacts:

Funnel

Hannah O'Leary

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://funnelleasing.com/

Tribridge Residential

Connor Berry

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.Tribridgeresidential.com

SOURCE Funnel