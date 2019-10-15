Tribute Portfolio Brings Captivating Design to The Netherlands' City of Architecture With The Slaak Rotterdam, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribute Portfolio, Marriott International's newest collection of independent, characterful hotels, today welcomed The Slaak Rotterdam, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel to its European roster following a captivating transformation of the iconic 'Het Slaakhuys' building which was originally designed by Dutch architect Jo Vegter in 1952. The architecturally significant landmark was home to the influential Dutch newspaper Het Vrije Volk (The Free People) until 1976. The building's rich history associated with print has inspired the design and concept for the 74-room boutique hotel.

The Slaak Rotterdam Lobby

The interior design was overseen by Dutch firm HDVL and blends a sleek, modern aesthetic with standout design features referencing the bold architecture of the reconstruction period in Rotterdam. A color palette of greens and yellows blends with classic materials such as marble, wood and brass throughout the property, evoking the flair and freedom of the 1950's. The Slaak Rotterdam embraces the grandeur of '50's culture in Rotterdam and pays homage to the historic time period with its concrete parasol-shaped entrance area, raw brick surfaces, large open spaces, natural stone and use of mosaics. While the expansive, characterful lobby welcomes guests upon arrival, a stunning bronze bar is the centerpiece of the hotel's captivating design.

"We're excited to further increase our footprint in the Netherlands," said Jennifer Connell, VP of Brand Management and Marketing, Tribute Portfolio. "Being the only hotel to open in Rotterdam this year gives us a platform to showcase the indie spirit of Tribute Portfolio while celebrating the unique personality of The Slaak Rotterdam that both travelers and locals alike will enjoy."

Quirky, residential-style guest rooms feature bespoke, handmade furniture including solid wood tables, and eye-catching wall murals. The guest experience is made more seamless with the addition of mobile check-in and mobile key entry. Private balconies can be found in 13 of The Slaak Executive rooms and The Slaak Suites, with fantastic views over Rotterdam.

"We are thrilled to debut Tribute Portfolio in Rotterdam, a city brimming with creative characters who shape the city's reputation for innovation and constant renewal," said John Licence, Vice President, Premium and Select Brands Europe, Marriott International. "This building has always played an important role in the city, and we're delighted to see it transformed into a Tribute Portfolio hotel and neighbourhood hotspot."

Located in the Kralingen-West neighborhood, a dynamic residential district, the hotel aims to establish itself as a vibrant hotspot for guests and locals with regular Jazz34 nights and On The Records vinyl sessions, recalling the hotel's 1950's past. Restaurant and Bar Didot34, named after the 'Het Vrije Volk' typography, offers a day-to-night scene for locals and visitors to co-work, meet and socialize. From an open kitchen, chefs serve an international all-day menu of small plates and creative cocktails.

Business meetings can be held in the hotel's two Press Rooms, both boasting natural daylight and inspiring design. Studio34, the hotel's fitness studio, created in partnership with Enforce, offers high-end personal training, expert nutrition advice and coaching programs that go beyond the workout.

Set minutes away from the city center and within walking distance of the Markthal, Cube Houses and Old Harbour, the hotel is perfectly positioned for guests to enjoy Rotterdam's iconic sights.

For more information about Tribute Portfolio Hotels please visit: www.TributePortfolio.com

About Tribute Portfolio

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With more than 35 hotels open and growing, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. From boutique resorts like Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in California and urban hotels such as The Vagabond Club in Singapore, to hotels in indie-spirited locales like Noelle in Nashville and The Slaak in Rotterdam, each Tribute Portfolio hotel celebrates its individuality offering travelers a fresh, often colorful, perspective. Stay with character and stay connected: Instagram, Facebook and twitter. Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Odyssey Hotel Group

Odyssey Hotel Group Holding (OHG) is a Dutch Hotel Operating Company founded in 2012. As an authorized franchise partner of Marriott International, OHG currently highlights hotels in The Netherlands and Germany of Marriott brands such as Autograph Collection, Moxy, Tribute Portfolio and Aloft. Apart from the franchised Marriott hotels, OHG Holding exploits other independent franchise hotels as well. For more information about The Slaak Rotterdam, please visit www.theslaakrotterdam.nl, or our Facebook and Instagram pages at @theslaakrotterdam and @didot34.

