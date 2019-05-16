Tribute Portfolio Introduces Charming New Hotel To Savannah's Historic Waterfront With The Alida

SAVANNAH, Ga., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribute Portfolio, Marriott International's newest collection of independent, characterful hotels, together with Rockbridge and Makeready, has further expanded its portfolio with the recent addition of The Alida Hotel in Savannah, Georgia. As the brand's second hotel in Georgia, The Alida joins modern design with timeless Southern charm, ideally located on Savannah's revitalized riverfront. Designed by Gunn Meyerhoff Shay Architects, the boutique hotel was named after Alida Harper Fowlkes, a celebrated local entrepreneur who worked tirelessly to preserve the cities heritage. Like the city itself, the 173-room hotel celebrates the colorful locale through custom creations, original designs and local craftwork – giving each guestroom a personality of its own. The hotel is also home to three on-site restaurant and bar concepts, including Rhett, an all-day kitchen serving quintessential Southern fare; The Trade Room, a bar featuring local brews and spirits; and The Lost Square, an outdoor living room located atop the hotel.

Guestroom at The Alida, Savannah, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

To celebrate the recent addition to the brand's growing roster, Tribute Portfolio is continuing its collaboration with global color authority Pantone and bringing the second installation of The Pantone Pantry by Tribute Portfolio to Savannah for a limited time. This immersive pop-up experience first debuted at The Royal Palm South Beach Miami during Art Basel Miami in December 2018 and revealed the 2019 Pantone Color of the Year: PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral.

Located on The Alida Hotel's pool deck and open to the public Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the pantry will embody the playful personality of Tribute Portfolio with multi-sensory moments that serve as an interactive tribute to how color – like travel – can reframe your perspective and illuminate the attributes of the destination you are visiting. Curiosity cabinets feature artsy objects that turn travel essentials on their head, from passport holders, luggage tags, travel books, cocktail bar set, sunglasses, headphones, sleep masks, compass, and more.

"We saw a lot of excitement around the debut of The Pantone Pantry by Tribute Portfolio, which we designed to connect travelers to creative communities through color while discovering Tribute Portfolio," said Sarah Lipton, Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing, Tribute Portfolio. "The Alida's eclectic vibe and the destination's rich arts and culture scene makes Savannah the perfect next stop for our imaginative installation."

Taking travelers and locals on a whimsical journey of color and captivating design, the Savannah-based pantry is bathed in the custom color palette created by Pantone inspired by the destination of Savannah and The Alida within it.

"We're delighted to continue our collaboration with Tribute Portfolio, a brand that shines a light on the individualized and personalized spirit of all its hotels," said Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. "Each color within this palette – from soft and subtle PANTONE 15-1512 Misty Rose to the understated chic of PANTONE 19-0405 Beluga – weaves in elements that blend The Alida's inviting and intriguing character with the magic of Savannah."

Connecting with the surrounding design community on a deeper level, Tribute Portfolio and The Alida joined forces with the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD), which is celebrating a momentous 40th anniversary this year. Notable alumni artists Juliana Lupacchino, Jocelyn Desisto, Will Penny, Amiri Farris and Paige Russell representing SCAD's top ranked degree programs including painting, illustration jewelry, and accessory design, contributed to the Pantone Pantry, bringing the destination to life within the installation. A hidden door within the Pantone Pantry will lead guests to a back room which will be transformed into an immersive environment of animations made from 3D scans taken around Savannah. The scans will be textured utilizing the Savannah palette and mirrored geometric panels will reflect the projections and allow consumers to see themselves in the color and light.

For a limited time, Keep Shop, The Alida's 24-hour emporium known for showcasing hand-selected finds from local artisans, will feature an exclusive capsule collection of items in the custom Pantone color palette, including items designed by SCAD alumni artists, Pantone products and other goods that celebrate The Alida's hometown of Savannah. Merchandise will be available for purchase until supplies last. In addition, Keep Shop features ELOI scarves and towels which feature a custom pattern that also adorns the pillows in the hotel's guest rooms, designed by alumni artist Paige Russell exclusively for The Alida.

The Pantone Pantry by Tribute Portfolio will make its final stop at The Slaak Rotterdam, a new Tribute Portfolio Hotel opening soon in the Netherlands. Following the restoration and renovation of its storied building – once the printing house of the Het Vrije Volk newspaper and then a studio space for artists – the intimate and inventive 74-room hotel reflects the dynamic metropolis of Rotterdam.

For more information about The Alida, please visit www.thealidahotel.com or www.tributeportfolio.com.

