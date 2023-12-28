Trickster: Antonio Banderas "obsessed" with Christmas song, new 'God Save The King' session at Abbey Road, as video hits 1M views on YouTube

LONDON, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonio Banderas has declared himself "obsessed" with the swinging mash-up blend of Christmas classics 'Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town', adding "You will surely fall in love with it!" The globally-renowned actor and director, known for movies like 'Pain And Glory', 'The Mask of Zorro', 'Philadelphia', 'Evita', 'Once Upon A Time In Mexico' and many many more, posted his comments across all his social media platforms.

https://www.instagram.com/antoniobanderas/?hl=en

The video has hit 1M views on YouTube, and the 'King of Christmas Music' David Foster [16 Grammys, producer of 4 of the best-selling Xmas albums ever] has passed his verdict on the record, calling Trickster "a breath of fresh air".

On top of all that, Trickster - the Austrian singer and entrepreneur from Linz - will be recording a gift for King Charles III, when he becomes the first non-British artist to record the British National Anthem 'God Save The King' with a session booked in January at Abbey Road Studios. Trickster's version will be arranged by Callum Au, and played by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, accompanied by the St Paul's Boys Choir.

'Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' has been taken to people's heart across the world, with Radio Play currently in 48 countries. The song has landed the #7 Christmas slot in the ITunes Charts globally, and is poised to make a US Hot 100 entry this week! The song is in the Top 40 in Spain, and in Belgium, the song has occupied chart position #2 and #3 in the Spotify Holiday Chart.

Trickster's music speaks straight from the heart. A fluid talent, creating across Rock, Pop, Swing and Electro, he works in the best spaces, with the best people, to bring his work to life in the optimum way. 'Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' follows hot on the heels of 'Still Kicking', which picked up airplay all over the world.

Trickster is also delighted to announce that his debut album will follow in 2024.

