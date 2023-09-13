Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Announces Partnership with Hoosier Hills Career Center for Seamless Student Transfer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is excited to announce a significant step towards enhancing accessibility and opportunities for aspiring beauty professionals. The renowned beauty education institution has forged a partnership with Hoosier Hills Career Center , marking the launch of a seamless school and student transfer program. This innovative collaboration paves the way for students to smoothly transition between institutions while pursuing their dreams in the beauty field, and it also leads to a formalized pathway for high school students.

Under this new partnership, Tricoci University will now accept transfer hours earned at Hoosier Hills Career Center, allowing students to seamlessly transfer their prior coursework and educational achievements. This initiative aims to simplify the educational journey for individuals seeking a career in the beauty industry, ensuring that their hard work and progress are acknowledged and carried forward.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey of making cosmetology education more accessible and convenient for students," said Angela Howard, Regional Director of Admissions and Education Partnerships at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "Our alliance with Hoosier Hills Career Center marks a transformative leap in empowering aspiring beauty professionals to transform dreams into tangible reality. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to expanding these opportunities to more institutions in the future."

This partnership represents a pivotal moment for Tricoci University of Beauty Culture, as it opens doors for future collaborations with other educational institutions. By creating a seamless transfer process, Tricoci University is championing the advancement of beauty education and offering students more flexibility in achieving their goals.

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture encourages those interested in taking advantage of this credit transfer opportunity to get in touch with their admissions department for more information: https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu

About Hoosier Hills Career Center

Hoosier Hills Career Center (HHCC) is dedicated to providing high school students with essential career development as part of their curriculum. HHCC offers diverse programs aligned with local employment needs, ensuring students acquire skills relevant to the job market. Advisory Committees, featuring industry professionals, keep program content up-to-date. HHCC facilitates college credit and advanced placement opportunities through partnerships with Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University. Successful completion of certain courses grants students access to these higher education pathways. Operating on a unique schedule, students split their time between their home high school and HHCC, integrating practical career training. Additionally, some courses can be taken in condensed blocks rather than half-day increments. The Career Center provides transportation between home high schools and HHCC. While transportation is arranged for most instances, some cases may require students to arrange their own transport for job sites, co-ops, or internships. For more details on classes, schedules, and programs, visit www.hhcareercenter.com .

