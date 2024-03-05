Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Partners with Ashtae to Elevate Hair Care Education

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is proud to announce its partnership with Ashtae , a global leader in hair texture solutions, to enhance professional hair care education across its campuses.

In today's diverse society, hair textures transcend conventional racial and ethnic stereotypes. Ashtae products address everyday hair problems, including dryness, shine/luster, tangling, hair breakage, buildup, and dandruff, catering to the needs of clients with various hair textures.

The collaboration between Tricoci University and Ashtae emphasizes a shared commitment to offering the best products and education to students and surrounding communities. Ashtae's dedication to embracing the diverse spectrum of hair textures perfectly aligns with Tricoci University's mission.

"As cosmetologists, our goal is to embrace all hair types and make every client feel welcome in our chairs," expressed Larry Foster, Vice President of Education, Compliance, and Student Services at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "We are thrilled to welcome Ashtae's products and education into our campuses. Together, we're shaping the future of cosmetology education, ensuring students are well-prepared to meet the demands of an ever-evolving beauty industry."

The following Ashtae products are now available at all 15 Tricoci University campuses:

Hair & Scalp Balm

Fortifier Treatment

Clarifying Shampoo

Volumizing Detangling Shampoo

Creme Revitalizer Treatment

Heavenly Silk & Shine Conditioner

Moisture Plus Leave-In Conditioner

Heavenly Foam Lotion

Hair Oil

Sili Gloss

Lay & Stay Edge Control

High Gloss Curl Wax

Lock & Twist Freeze Spray

Triple Threat Silkening Serum

Tricoci University's partnership with Ashtae adds to its roster of esteemed collaborations with industry leaders such as Ulta Beauty, Dermalogica, L'Oréal, Redken, Mizani, Reuzel, Pivot Point, Beauty as a Business, Sugrarlash PRO, Biolage, Matrix, Malibu C, Razor Roar Wellness Barber Lounge, Keratin Complex, Cirépil, Ardeur and Beauty Salon, Mario Tricoci Salon & Spa, Prosper U, and United Parcel Service (UPS).

