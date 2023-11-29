Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Earns "AACS Golden School of the Year" Honors for the Second Consecutive Year

AACS Recognizes Tricoci University for Excellence in Three Categories: School of the Year, Placement, and Facilities

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture proudly announces its Bridgeview, Illinois campus has been named "School of the Year'' at the American Association of Cosmetology Schools (AACS) Golden School Awards ceremony. This is the most prestigious award that can be won by a beauty and wellness school and recognizes Tricoci University's commitment to providing its students with comprehensive education and preparing them for success in the beauty and wellness industry.

The American Association of Cosmetology honors Tricoci University of Beauty Culture for its excellence and outstanding contributions within the beauty education sector.
This marks the second consecutive year that a Tricoci University campus has been honored as School of the Year by AACS, with the Tricoci University Chicago Northwest campus being named School of the Year in 2022. Furthermore, this year signifies a milestone as Tricoci was recognized for excellence with awards in two additional categories: "Placement" and "Facilities."

"Being honored as the 'School of the Year' for the second consecutive year, alongside recognition in both the 'Placement' and 'Facilities' categories, is a testament to the commitment exhibited by our educators, students, and staff," said Nate Swanson, Chief Executive Officer at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "It highlights our dedication to delivering the highest quality education and empowering our graduates with the skills, knowledge and professionalism they will need to thrive in their careers. Our goal at Tricoci is not just to shape beauty professionals, we're dedicated to cultivating the future leaders of the beauty industry."

Recognized for having the best success rate in placing graduates in jobs, Tricoci University's Bloomington, Indiana campus won the Golden School award for Placement with a placement rate of 82.81% and a graduation rate of 87.67%.

"A superior facility encompasses more than just the tools and resources required for technical training," said Nate Swanson, Chief Executive Officer at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture.  "It also includes elements such as experienced and supportive educators, innovative services and equipment, practical training areas, safety and hygiene standards, diversity and inclusivity, community engagement opportunities, career services and support, and a motivating learning environment." These factors collectively create an environment where students can thrive, learn, and prepare for successful and fulfilling careers in the beauty and wellness industry."

The AACS' "Golden School of the Year" award is a prestigious honor that acknowledges excellence and outstanding contributions within the beauty education sector. Tricoci University of Beauty Culture's consistent recognition in this category highlights the school's dedication in advocacy, community involvement, facilities, legacy alumni, marketing innovation, placement, school culture, and student salon and spa.

For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture and its programs, please visit https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/ or connect with us on social media: Instagram:@tricociuniversity Facebook: @TricociUniversity, TikTok: @tricociuniversity and YouTube: @TricociU.

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture 
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu

About AACS
Founded in 1924, The American Association of Cosmetology Schools (AACS) boasts a rich history of educating and advancing millions of students into the beauty and wellness industry. As a nationally recognized nonprofit association, AACS is open to all privately owned schools of cosmetology arts and sciences including cosmetology, skin, nail, barbering, and massage schools. Currently, AACS proudly stands with over 250 esteemed school owners as dedicated members, collectively representing a network of more than 500 institutions.

