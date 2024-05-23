Tricoci University of Beauty Culture to Offer Free Services to Cancer Survivors

CHICAGO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is proud to announce its participation in Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day™ (CSBSD™) on June 4, 2024. CSBSD™ is an inspiring day when professionals in the beauty and wellness industries across all fifty states, and beyond, come together to offer complimentary services to all men, women, and children who are living with, through, and beyond the disease.

On June 4, 2024, Tricoci University of Beauty Culture will be offering complimentary beauty services to cancer survivors at all of its 15 campuses across Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. The Student service menu includes facials, enhanced facials, haircuts, color, texture, nails, spa body treatments, and more.

"We are honored to participate in Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day™ for the ninth year in a row," said Larry Foster, Chief Operating Officer at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "Offering free beauty services to survivors is our way of giving back and demonstrating our commitment to compassion and care. We look forward to making this year's event a memorable and impactful day for all participants."

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu .

