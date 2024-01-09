TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES GERMAN GLASS PACKAGING PROVIDER GLASSLAND

News provided by

TricorBraun

09 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

Acquisition Grows German Presence of TricorBraun's Premium Glass Packaging Business, Vetroelite

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has acquired glass packaging provider Glassland. The acquisition grows the German footprint of TricorBraun's premium glass packaging business, Vetroelite, while broadening TricorBraun's European presence.

Glassland serves spirits and other customers in Germany and Switzerland with an expansive catalogue of high-end glass bottle and closure designs.

"The Glassland team is equally passionate about customer service as they are about design, and as a result, they've built a longstanding business with an impressive reputation," said Declan McCarthy, president, TricorBraun Europe. "We welcome Glassland to TricorBraun and look forward to supporting the team's continued growth."

All Glassland team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work out of their Bonn, Germany location. After a transition period, Glassland will fully integrate with Vetroelite.

"TricorBraun has a successful acquisition track record because we partner with strong companies while providing opportunities for team member and business growth," said McCarthy. "This strategic acquisition provides additional growth avenues for Glassland, Vetroelite, our team members, and supplier partners while providing expanded services and local options for customers."

"Joining TricorBraun and Vetroelite is an exciting step in Glassland's history," said Johannes Huth, founder and CEO, Glassland. "Working together provides access to global resources and expertise while preserving our dedication to the highest level of customer service. We look forward to future growth in the beer, spirits, and wine sectors in Switzerland, and as well as serving other packaging segments—in addition to glass—with TricorBraun's support." 

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 41 packaging companies globally.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Proventis Partners, a member of Mergers Alliance, acted as financial advisor to TricorBraun.

About Glassland 
Glassland believes in the beauty of glass, a strong network of experts, and agile and interdisciplinary collaboration. We are a powerful team of skilled specialists and concentrate on the perfect conception and the high-quality implementation of your projects.

About Vetroelite, a TricorBraun company
Vetroelite is one of Europe's leading designers and distributors of high-end glass packaging. The company offers an exclusive range of glass containers (bottles, carafes, flasks, and jars) for liquid products, food products, room fragrances and other perfumery products. TricorBraun acquired Vetroelite in 2021.

About TricorBraun 
Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We leverage our global scale, comprehensive scope, and unparalleled expertise to solve customers' complex packaging problems and help them win in the marketplace. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,100 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/343926/tricorbraun_logo.jpg 

Also from this source

TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES GERMAN GLASS PACKAGING PROVIDER GLASSLAND

TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES GERMAN GLASS PACKAGING PROVIDER GLASSLAND

Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has acquired glass packaging provider Glassland. The acquisition grows the German...
TRICORBRAUN ERWIRBT DEUTSCHEN GLASVERPACKUNGSANBIETER GLASSLAND

TRICORBRAUN ERWIRBT DEUTSCHEN GLASVERPACKUNGSANBIETER GLASSLAND

Das weltweit führende Verpackungsunternehmen TricorBraun gab heute die Übernahme des Glasverpackungsanbieters Glassland bekannt. Die Übernahme...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.