TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES GERMAN GLASS PACKAGING PROVIDER GLASSLAND

Acquisition Grows German Presence of TricorBraun's Premium Glass Packaging Business, Vetroelite

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has acquired glass packaging provider Glassland. The acquisition grows the German footprint of TricorBraun's premium glass packaging business, Vetroelite, while broadening TricorBraun's European presence.

Glassland serves spirits and other customers in Germany and Switzerland with an expansive catalogue of high-end glass bottle and closure designs.

"The Glassland team is equally passionate about customer service as they are about design, and as a result, they've built a longstanding business with an impressive reputation," said Declan McCarthy, president, TricorBraun Europe. "We welcome Glassland to TricorBraun and look forward to supporting the team's continued growth."

All Glassland team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work out of their Bonn, Germany location. After a transition period, Glassland will fully integrate with Vetroelite.

"TricorBraun has a successful acquisition track record because we partner with strong companies while providing opportunities for team member and business growth," said McCarthy. "This strategic acquisition provides additional growth avenues for Glassland, Vetroelite, our team members, and supplier partners while providing expanded services and local options for customers."

"Joining TricorBraun and Vetroelite is an exciting step in Glassland's history," said Johannes Huth, founder and CEO, Glassland. "Working together provides access to global resources and expertise while preserving our dedication to the highest level of customer service. We look forward to future growth in the beer, spirits, and wine sectors in Switzerland, and as well as serving other packaging segments—in addition to glass—with TricorBraun's support."

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 41 packaging companies globally.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Proventis Partners, a member of Mergers Alliance, acted as financial advisor to TricorBraun.

About Glassland

Glassland believes in the beauty of glass, a strong network of experts, and agile and interdisciplinary collaboration. We are a powerful team of skilled specialists and concentrate on the perfect conception and the high-quality implementation of your projects.

About Vetroelite, a TricorBraun company

Vetroelite is one of Europe's leading designers and distributors of high-end glass packaging. The company offers an exclusive range of glass containers (bottles, carafes, flasks, and jars) for liquid products, food products, room fragrances and other perfumery products. TricorBraun acquired Vetroelite in 2021.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We leverage our global scale, comprehensive scope, and unparalleled expertise to solve customers' complex packaging problems and help them win in the marketplace. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,100 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/343926/tricorbraun_logo.jpg