TricorBraun Appoints Chief Information Officer

"Brett brings a tremendous depth and breadth of IT expertise that will be instrumental in carrying out our aggressive growth strategy," said Carruthers. "His experience leading large teams, managing successful acquisition integrations and spearheading digital transformations will help position IT as a partner in delivering exceptional service to our customers and a fantastic experience for our team members."

A 25-year IT industry veteran, Hecker joins TricorBraun from Honeywell International, where he most recently served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Commercial and Customer Enablement. During his extensive Honeywell tenure, Hecker led CRM consolidation and process standardization, and developed an enterprise suite of applications to support the company's digital marketing initiatives. He also delivered eCommerce, pricing, and portal solutions for customers and channel partners. Hecker began his career at Price Waterhouse LLP, and also led systems integration and strategy for other Big 6 management consulting firms.

Based at TricorBraun's Global Support Center in St. Louis, Hecker serves on the company's Executive Leadership Team.

TricorBraun is a global packaging leader, providing innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes and flexibles. TricorBraun operates from 50 locations throughout North America and around the world. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight, market understanding and creative solutions. Other services include global sourcing, manufacturing oversight and global supply chain programs.

