TricorBraun Team Member Earns IoPP Certified Packaging Professional Status

Recognized as a commitment to excellence in the packaging profession, the CPP designation is awarded to individuals who demonstrate significant industry expertise and experience, measured through a flexible testing process. To achieve his certification, Yang passed a lengthy exam on the fundamentals of packaging machinery, materials and technology, and authored an essay providing an in-depth examination of saké packaging trends in Japan.

"It is important to me to learn as much as I can about the packaging industry," said Yang. "The TricorBraun team was very supportive as I worked toward my certification, and I am grateful for their help."

Yang began his TricorBraun career in 2015 as an intern while completing his degree at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. In addition to TricorBraun's St. Louis headquarters, he has also worked in Guangzhou, China.

"Yang impressed us with his dedication and thirst for knowledge from the get-go," said Cindy Evans, international operations manager at TricorBraun and Yang's manager. "In our roles, we work as the middlemen between our international supply chain and our sales team, so it's critical we know all we can about packaging development and manufacturing. Our sales team relies on us to know what the customer needs and source it from the right supplier, anywhere in the world."

