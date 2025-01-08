TRICORBRAUN TO ACQUIRE EUROPEAN PACKAGING PROVIDERS EUROGLAS AND GLASPACK

Acquisitions Further Strengthen TricorBraun's Position in the DACH Region

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TricorBraun, a global packaging leader, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire German-based Euroglas and Austrian-based Glaspack, distributors of rigid packaging solutions for the European market. These acquisitions expand TricorBraun's packaging footprint in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).

"Euroglas and Glaspack are known for their quality, innovation, and customer service, and they've built longstanding businesses with impressive reputations," said Mark O'Bryan, COO of TricorBraun. "Combining Euroglas' and Glaspack's expertise in key end markets with TricorBraun's own supply chain and regional penetration will provide new opportunities to support our customers' growth in Europe."

Both founded in 1992, Euroglas and Glaspack are family-run companies. Euroglas is one of Europe's leading suppliers of high-quality glass packaging. The company provides stock and custom packaging for the food, beverage, and spirits sectors. Glaspack provides stock and custom packaging for the wine, beer, and food sectors and is a leading supplier of wine packaging for the Austrian market.

"Joining TricorBraun is an exciting new chapter for us," said Cristoph Jäckle, Managing Director, Euroglas. "By working together we can provide access to global resources and expertise while maintaining our dedication to quality and local customer service."

"We are excited to bring our passion for packaging to TricorBraun as we begin the next phase of our growth," said Johannes Jäckle, Head of Sales. "TricorBraun's world-class reputation, paired with its focus on both team members and customer support, makes it the perfect home."

All Euroglas and Glaspack team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work out of the companies' existing locations. Effective upon the close of the transaction, Euroglas will be known as Euroglas, a TricorBraun company, and Glaspack will be known as Glaspack, a TricorBraun company.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and accelerate growth for many packaging companies worldwide.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to having received required regulatory approvals.

Advisors

Proventis Partners, a member of Mergers Alliance, acted as financial advisor and Linklaters served as legal advisor to TricorBraun on the transaction.

About Euroglas

Founded in 1992, Euroglas is one of the leading suppliers of high-quality glass packaging throughout Europe. With its extensive range of glass packaging, caps and bottle crates, Euroglas offers buyers economic and ecological options for filling, including sustainable deposits and returnable bottles.

About Glaspack

Founded in 1992, Glaspack is one of the leading packaging distributors in Austria. From bottles for wine to champagne and beer to olive oil as well as food jars of all kinds, Glaspack offers both standard and custom bottles, jars and closure solutions.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We leverage our scale, comprehensive scope and unparalleled expertise to solve customers' complex packaging problems and help them win in the marketplace. TricorBraun is composed of more than 2,200 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

