TriCore Renews Contract with MedSpeed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriCore, an independent clinical laboratory headquartered in Albuquerque, N.M., has renewed its partnership with MedSpeed, a leading provider of same-day logistics services to the healthcare industry. The new seven-year contract builds on the relationship initiated in 2016 when MedSpeed began servicing the clinical laboratory.

"MedSpeed has been an invaluable logistics partner for TriCore," said Eric Carbonneau, Chief Operating Officer, TriCore. "As we provide state-of-the-art laboratory testing services to healthcare professionals and their patients, we rely on MedSpeed to ensure timely and high-quality specimen transport. Their analytics and technology also help us drive continuous system-wide efficiency improvements and their team's commitment to excellence enables TriCore to maintain the highest standards of service."

"TriCore remains an impressive organization of forward-thinking experts dedicated to using information to improve patients' lives," said Wes Crampton, President, MedSpeed. "This seven-year renewal of our contract demonstrates how—through better logistics—we support their relentless drive to improve processes and eliminate errors for more accurate and timely results, allowing clinicians to better care for patients."

About TriCore

TriCore is an independent, not-for-profit, clinical laboratory founded and headquartered in Albuquerque, N.M. TriCore provides over 2,900 full-service, state-of-the-art laboratory tests to healthcare professionals and their patients. TriCore also provides analytics and research services, supporting healthcare and scientific organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.tricore.org.

About MedSpeed

MedSpeed integrates healthcare organizations through the enterprise-wide movement of medical materials: specimens, pharmaceuticals, supplies and more. It transforms transportation into a strategic asset that more effectively utilizes scale, reduces risk, eliminates redundancies and centralizes services. The company has grown from a Chicago-based startup into a national enterprise with over 100 hub operations across more than 30 states. Its client base includes 29 of the top 100 health systems in the country. http://www.medspeed.com

