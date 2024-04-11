Trident IoT Completes $10M Fundraising Round; Welcomes Vivint Founder Todd Pedersen to the Board

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident IoT, a silicon provider and RF technology company focused on decreasing time-to-market for connected device manufacturers, today announced completion of a $10 million fundraising round.

Trident IoT offers Z-Wave silicon solutions and product design and development consulting services for any RF technology. This latest fundraising round will allow the company to expand silicon/hardware solutions development, engineering support, and certification preparation services across the gamut of IoT and connectivity platforms, including Z-Wave, Zigbee, Thread, Matter, LoRa and more.

Todd Pedersen Joins the Trident IoT Board

The round was led by Todd Pedersen, entrepreneur and founder of Vivint and Vivint Solar, who will join the Trident IoT Board of Directors. As the founder of one of the largest home security service providers in the United States, Pedersen has been instrumental in the maturation and growth of the security and smart home industries.

Pedersen shared his thoughts as he joins the Board: "Trident IoT has a commitment to innovation, combined with a deep expertise in wireless and RF technologies, that creates a unique capacity to fast-track IoT development. This investment is a testament to the shared belief that Trident IoT can transform the landscape of connected device technology I look forward to collaborating with the Trident IoT team to bring the next generation of IoT device solutions to market."

Investments in AI, Cross-Platform Engineering, and Device Certification

This investment positions the company to future-proof a growing portfolio. Trident IoT will invest newly raised funds toward the development of its AI division, creating purpose-built AI tools to accelerate IoT product design. These resources will also allow Trident IoT to scale engineering resources and speed the development of design tools, including pre-FCC-certified System-in-Packages (SIP)s, SDKs, and reference designs.

"Traditional engineering paths cannot match the pace of either technological innovation or customer demands," said Trident IoT CEO and co-founder, Mike Lamb. "Our vision is to reduce new IoT product design timelines from 18 to 24 months to 4 to 6 months. With the resources gained in this funding round, as well as Todd's unmatched perspective on the needs of both end users and device manufacturers, we will be able to extend design acceleration services to more customers and technologies."

Coinciding with the fundraising close, the Z-Wave Alliance approved Trident IoT as an official Z-Wave device certification testing lab on Tuesday, April 9. Trident IoT will continue to expand and diversify compliance testing and certification resources for Z-Wave and other platforms, allowing the company to offer holistic support for manufacturers bringing new IoT products to market.

About Trident IoT:

Trident IoT is a technology and engineering company focused on simplifying RF development, increasing product success rates, and decreasing time-to-market for connected device manufacturers. Founded by a team of IoT veterans with over a century of industry knowledge, Trident IoT is aimed at making connected devices work as intended. With an initial focus on companies manufacturing Z-Wave devices, Trident IoT seeks to expand and build new relationships through a human connection at every level, including certification and market knowledge. Learn more at www.TridentIoT.com.

