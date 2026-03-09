Trident Solutions Acquires Ibeos to Expand Its Space Technology Portfolio and Deliver Integrated Advanced On-Orbit Compute and Power Solutions

Acquisition strengthens Trident's space electronic systems product offering and bolsters company's position as a trusted partner for national security, civil, and commercial space customers

FAIRFAX, Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Solutions ("Trident"), a leading provider of innovative space and defense hardware and software, today announced the acquisition of Ibeos, a specialized developer of space-qualified power systems, flight computers, processing and data storage units, and high-density batteries. The acquisition expands and strengthens Trident's space technology portfolio, accelerating its ability to deliver a wider range of complementary power, computing, and networking solutions to both government and commercial space customers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ibeos' highly trained and specialized team brings decades of unique expertise in radiation-hardening and thermal optimization for a range of power systems, high-performance processing solutions, and energy storage products that will complement Trident's leadership position in on-orbit mission data processors and networking solutions.

"This strategic acquisition is an important step in building an integrated space electronics platform focused on high-performance, high-reliability capabilities delivering next-generation power, computing, and networking solutions at scale," said Lorin Hattrup, CEO of Trident. "By adding Ibeos' power and battery technologies and combining our edge processor product portfolios we are better positioned to support the demand for increasingly complex space missions with flexible, scalable, and interoperable solutions. This enables our partners to outpace threats, integrate faster, and accelerate mission success."

The combined organization will offer customers a more comprehensive electronics portfolio while maintaining the reliability, performance, and mission assurance required for the demanding space environment. Trident will further expand its established presence supporting high-value national security space missions such as Golden Dome, space domain awareness, ISR, and space superiority, as well as civil and commercial customers.

"Our customers are looking for a trusted partner of choice who can deliver more complete interoperable electronics solutions without added risk or complexity," said Daniel Hibbard, President of Trident Space Electronic Systems (SES). "This acquisition brings together exceptional engineering talent and complementary technologies allowing us to advance Trident's leadership in designing and building at scale modular space-rated power systems, batteries, and computers; expand our portfolio with new intellectual property; simplify procurement; improve system integration; and innovate faster across different power and processing architectures."

Trident SES is now capable of offering FPGA, GPU, and GPP mission data processing capabilities, payload control, network processors, data compression and storage, high-density batteries, and power supplies through one integrated platform.

Ibeos will continue to serve its existing customers and programs, while benefiting from Trident's operational scale and maturity, high-volume production capabilities, investment resources, and platform infrastructure. The Trident/Ibeos will enable closer collaboration between engineering teams and support the development of next-generation, radiation-hardened solutions.

"The combination of Trident and Ibeos creates a space electronics provider positioned to provide best-value solutions at scale for the next generation of proliferated satellite architectures," said John Bevilacqua, founder and CEO of Ibeos. "Bringing the two companies together allows us to leverage our core strengths, scale together, and increase agility to meet the fast-moving and evolving requirements of our national security and commercial customers."

King & Spalding LLP and Morrison & Foerster LLP were legal counsel to Trident. Holland & Knight LLP were legal counsel to Ibeos.

About Trident Systems

Trident is a leading space and defense technology platform providing mission-ready spaceflight units, integrated processing and power systems, command and control solutions, and precision optical sensors. With deep expertise across multiple domains — space, air, land, and sea — Trident delivers agile, high-performance systems purpose-built for the most demanding national security applications. Trident maintains AS9100-certified quality management systems and is appraised at CMMI Level 3. Trident is backed by ATL Partners, a leading private equity firm with deep expertise in the National Security sector. Learn more at www.tridsys.com.

About Ibeos

Ibeos provides space-qualified avionics designed for environments from low earth orbit to cis-lunar and beyond. Featuring best-in-class size, weight, and power, Ibeos' products provide reliable solutions at affordable prices and mission-enabling lead times.

