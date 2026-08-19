Trident Solutions has partnered with SciTec to Deliver Advanced Edge Mission Data Processing Capabilities

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Solutions ("Trident") and SciTec, a Firefly Aerospace company, have formed a strategic partnership to integrate SciTec's mission‑proven software and data fusion capabilities with Trident's advanced edge mission data processing hardware. Together, the companies are positioned to deliver a powerful, flight‑ready solution for System Prime Contractors and U.S. Government customers for time-critical national security space missions.

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By combining Trident's space-qualified, high‑performance edge processors with SciTec's AI‑enabled mission software in a jointly developed Edge Mission Data Processing testbed, the partnership enables real‑time threat detection, multi‑sensor fusion, and advanced analytics directly at the edge, even in contested or bandwidth‑limited environments. This integrated approach shortens development and launch timelines, getting critical capabilities into the hands of warfighters much sooner.

"The future of space and missile defense depends entirely on pushing massive processing power directly to the tactical edge to overcome bandwidth limitations and latency," said Ricardo Gonzalez, CEO of Trident Solutions. "Trident's flight-proven, SWaP-optimized hardware is purpose-built to execute complex data fusion in the most demanding environments. By natively integrating SciTec's exceptional mission software onto our resilient processing platforms, we are eliminating traditional data bottlenecks and significantly reducing integration risk. We aren't just conceptualizing the future of space domain awareness; together, we are fielding the precise hardware-software integration required to drastically shorten deployment timelines and help our customers field advanced operational capabilities faster."

"SciTec is excited to pair our operationally proven mission software with Trident's flight hardware to accelerate the delivery of next‑generation sensing and decision‑support capabilities," said Jim Bower, Executive Director, SciTec. "The threats are evolving quickly, and this partnership ensures the response evolves even faster."

This partnership reflects a growing demand across the national security community for rapid, resilient, and high‑performance edge solutions that can keep pace with emerging threats. By uniting Trident's flight‑proven hardware with SciTec's mission‑tested software, the companies are shaping a new generation of capabilities for missile warning, space domain awareness, and other time‑critical missions. Together, they are accelerating innovation, strengthening operational readiness, and helping ensure U.S. forces maintain decision advantage in the most challenging environments.

About Trident Solutions

Trident Solutions ("Trident"), a defense electronics platform backed by ATL Partners, is a trusted provider of aerospace and defense electronics and processing systems, including digital RF, optical command and control solutions, and atmospheric and airborne sensors. Trident's three operating divisions; Space Electronic Systems (SES), Integrated C4ISR Systems (ICS), and Optical Precision Systems (OPS) lead the company's agile development approach, enabling purpose-built systems that address mission-critical challenges across space, air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.tridsys.com

About SciTec, Inc.

SciTec, a wholly owned subsidiary of Firefly Aerospace, is a leader in advanced defense technologies.

Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., SciTec has more than four decades of experience supporting high-stakes national security missions with AI-enabled defense software and cloud-based, on-premise, and edge processing capabilities. SciTec's industry-leading software and big data processing capabilities are proven in operations for missile warning and defense; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; space domain awareness; remote sensing and analysis; and autonomous command and control. For more information visit, www.scitec.com.

Media Contact: Katie Bramlett, [email protected]

SOURCE Trident Solutions