TRIDENT APPOINTS RICARDO GONZALEZ AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO ACCELERATE NEXT PHASE OF DEFENSE ELECTRONICS GROWTH

FAIRFAX, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Solutions ("Trident"), a rapidly scaling, multi-domain defense electronics platform backed by ATL Partners, today announced the appointment of Ricardo Gonzalez as Chief Executive Officer.

Gonzalez brings more than three decades of aerospace and defense leadership experience, with a proven track record of scaling operations, driving enterprise transformation, executing strategic acquisitions, and advancing mission-critical technologies supporting national security priorities.

Trident Solutions appoints Ricardo Gonzalez as new CEO.

Gonzalez joins Trident from CACI International, where he served as Vice President of Optical & Photonics Systems, overseeing P&L operations and leading the expansion of optical communications, sensing, and precision electro-optical systems supporting defense and space missions.

Prior to CACI, Gonzalez served as Chief Transformation Officer at Frontgrade Technologies (fka CAES Space), where he led an enterprise-wide operational transformation that drove significant cost reductions, EBITDA expansion, improved cash flow, and successful M&A integration initiatives. Earlier, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Microelectronics at Frontgrade, leading both domestic and international operations.

Before Frontgrade, Gonzalez held multiple leadership positions at BAE Systems, including Senior Director of the Space Systems product line, where he led the development and production of advanced space subsystems and components spanning optical, infrared, radio frequency, and digital technologies supporting defense, civil, commercial, and national security space programs. Gonzalez holds a Master of Science in Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering from The Catholic University of America.

"Ricardo brings exactly the combination of technical depth, operational discipline, and strategic vision that Trident needs to scale to the next level," said Michael Kramer, Partner at ATL Partners. "His track record of driving growth in complex defense electronics environments, and his deep ties to the national security community, make him uniquely positioned to lead our platform forward."

"Trident has built an exceptional foundation with a world-class engineering team, proven mission-critical technology, and a multi-domain portfolio that is exactly what the defense community needs right now," said Ricardo Gonzalez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trident. "I am energized to work alongside this talented team to accelerate growth across our Space, C4ISR, and Optical Precision divisions, deepen our partnerships with the DoW and Intelligence Community, and continue delivering purpose-built solutions at the speed of relevance."

About Trident Solutions

Trident Solutions ("Trident"), a defense electronics platform backed by ATL Partners, is a trusted provider of aerospace and defense electronics and processing systems, including digital RF, optical command and control solutions, and atmospheric and airborne sensors. Trident's three operating divisions — Space Electronic Systems (SES), Integrated C4ISR Systems (ICS), and Optical Precision Systems (OPS) — lead the company's agile development approach, enabling purpose-built systems that address mission-critical challenges across space, air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.tridsys.com.

Media Contact: Katie Bramlett, [email protected]

SOURCE Trident Solutions