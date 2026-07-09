TRIDENT APPOINTS DR. JOSH BRUCKMEYER AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING TO ACCELERATE TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE AND TECHNICAL INTEGRITY OF OUR PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS

FAIRFAX, Va., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Solutions ("Trident"), a rapidly scaling multi-domain defense electronics platform backed by ATL Partners, today announced the appointment of Dr. Josh Bruckmeyer as Executive Vice President of Engineering. In this role, he will serve as Trident's enterprise Design Authority and senior technical leader, responsible for engineering strategy, technical excellence, systems architecture, innovation, engineering talent development, and ensuring the technical integrity of products and solutions across the company.

Trident Solutions appoints Dr. Josh Bruckmeyer as Executive Vice President of Engineering.

"Josh brings the rare combination of deep technical expertise, strategic leadership, and a proven record of delivering complex mission solutions," said Ricardo Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Trident Solutions. "As we continue to scale and expand our capabilities, his leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our engineering foundation and accelerating innovation across the enterprise."

"I'm excited to join Trident at such a pivotal moment in its growth," said Dr. Josh Bruckmeyer. "The company's mission, leadership vision, and commitment to engineering excellence create a powerful platform for advancing capabilities that matter. I look forward to partnering with our teams across the enterprise to drive innovation, develop top technical talent, and deliver high impact solutions for our customers."

Bruckmeyer brings more than 25 years of aerospace and defense leadership experience, most recently serving as Vice President of Engineering and Technical Fellow for the Space and Mission Systems segment at L3Harris. Throughout his career, he has led large engineering organizations, shaped technology strategy, overseen major R&D investments, and delivered mission critical capabilities across space, airborne, electronic warfare, and C4ISR domains.

About Trident Solutions

Trident Solutions ("Trident"), a defense electronics platform backed by ATL Partners, is a trusted provider of aerospace and defense electronics and processing systems, including digital RF, optical command and control solutions, and atmospheric and airborne sensors. Trident's three operating divisions — Space Electronic Systems (SES), Integrated C4ISR Systems (ICS), and Optical Precision Systems (OPS) — lead the company's agile development approach, enabling purpose-built systems that address mission-critical challenges across space, air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.tridsys.com.

Media Contact: Katie Bramlett, [email protected]

SOURCE Trident Solutions