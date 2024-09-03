TriEye Announces TES200 High Resolution SWIR Image Sensor for Machine Vision and Robotics Systems

New solutions to meet increased demands for cost-effective, high-performance Imaging and Sensing Solutions across diverse industries

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriEye , pioneer of the world's ﬁrst cost-effective, mass-market Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing technology, announced today the release of the TES200 1.3MP SWIR image sensor. Based on the innovative TriEye CMOS image sensor technology that allows SWIR capabilities using a CMOS manufacturing process, the TES200 is the ﬁrst commercially available product released in the Raven product family.

The TES200 operates in the 700nm to 1650nm wavelength range, delivering high sensitivity and 1.3MP resolution. With its large format, high frame rate, and low power consumption, the TES200 offers enhanced sensitivity and dynamic range. This makes the new image sensor ideal for imaging and sensing applications across various industries, including automotive, industrial, robotics, and biometrics.

"We are proud to announce the commercial availability of the TES200 image sensor. Our CMOS-based solution has set new standards in the automotive market, and with the rise of new Artiﬁcial Intelligence (AI) systems, the demand for more sensors and more information has increased. The TES200 now brings these advanced SWIR capabilities to machine vision and robotic systems in various industries," said Avi Bakal, CEO of TriEye. "We are excited to offer a solution that delivers a new domain of capabilities in a cost-effective and scalable way, broadening the reach of advanced sensing technology."

The TriEye Raven image sensor family is designed for emerging machine vision and robotics applications, incorporating the latest SWIR pixel and packaging technologies. The TES200 is immediately available in sample quantities and available for production orders with delivery in Q2 2025.

Experience the TES200 in Action at CIOE and VISION 2024

We invite you to explore the advanced capabilities of the TES200 at the CIOE exhibition, held from September 11 to 13, 2024, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, China, within the Lasers Technology & Intelligent Manufacturing Expo. View the demo at the Vertilas booth no. 4D021, 4D022. Then, meet TriEye's executive team at VISION 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany, from October 8 to 10, at the TriEye booth no. 8A08, where you can experience a live demo of the

TES200 and the brand new Ovi 2.0 devkit, and learn ﬁrsthand about our latest developments in SWIR imaging.

About TriEye

TriEye is the pioneer of the world's-ﬁrst CMOS-based Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) image sensing solutions. Based on advanced academic research, TriEye's breakthrough technology enables HD SWIR imaging and accurate deterministic 3D sensing in all weather and ambient lighting conditions. The company's semiconductor and photonics technology enabled the development of the SEDAR (Spectrum Enhanced Detection And Ranging) platform, which allows perception systems to operate and deliver reliable image data and actionable information, while reducing expenditure up to 100x the existing industry rates. For more information, visit www.trieye.tech

Contacts

For press inquiries:

[email protected]

For business inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE TriEye