TriEye Appoints Dr. Hans Rijns, Former NXP Semiconductors CTO and Semiconductor Industry Veteran, as Board Advisor

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli startup, TriEye, the pioneer and developer of world's first CMOS-based SWIR sensing solutions, announces the addition of Hans Rijns, a senior semiconductor executive with over 25 years of international experience in R&D management, innovation and business strategy, to their Advisory Board.

Before joining TriEye's advisory board, Hans took on many roles including, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and head of Research at NXP Semiconductors, where he was responsible for all applications, systems, circuits and process technology programs until 2016.

"We are excited to welcome Hans Rijns to our advisory board, whose broad expertise and talent will be beneficial to helping us navigate as we continue to work towards enabling SWIR to mass market applications," said Avi Bakal, CEO and Co-Founder of TriEye, "The knowledge and experience he accumulated as a senior semiconductor executive, will play a vital role in making key decisions as we expand our reach and continue to seek out strategic partnerships and collaborations."

Hans started his professional career in 1991 as a scientist at Philips Research. In 1996 he continued on to Philips/NXP Semiconductors where he continued to acquire extensive experience in business and technologies across end-markets such as mobile, consumer electronics, security, automotive and Internet-of-Things applications. He studied at the University of Twente in the Netherlands where he received his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering. During his professional career he has published over 40 scientific publications and holds 7 patents.

"I look forward to joining TriEye and becoming part of a team that is committed to continuously improving and innovating technologies to solve global challenges," said Hans Rijns, Board Advisor of TriEye, "TriEye continues to be ahead of the curve as it offers new cutting-edge technologies to various mass-markets. I'm excited to work with TriEye's team to help accelerate the company's growth as it expands its offerings and global reach."

The news comes after TriEye's recent announcement that it has secured additional funding to support their product commercialization and global expansion. This investment was led by M&G Investments and Varana Capital, with the participation of Samsung Ventures, SDF (the investment arm of Tawazun Holdings), Deep Insight, Allied Group, and Discount Capital along with follow on investors Intel Capital, Porsche Ventures, Marius Nacht and Grove Ventures.

About TriEye

TriEye is the pioneer of mass-market, CMOS-based Short-Wave infrared (SWIR) sensing solutions. Based on advanced academic research, TriEye's breakthrough and proprietary technology enables cost-effective, high-resolution image data and depth perception in all weather and lighting conditions. Founded in 2017, the company's cutting-edge technology allows perception systems to operate and deliver reliable image data and actionable information, while reducing expenditure by up to 100x the existing industry rates. For more information, visit www.TriEye.tech.

