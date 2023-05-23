TriEye SEDAR Wins Gold in Prestigious Vision Systems DesignInnovators Award Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriEye , pioneer of the world's-first Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing technology, announces today that the TriEye SEDAR MR-1 , ultimate imaging and ranging solution, was named "Gold Honoree" by Vision Systems Design's panel of judges. The SEDAR was recognized amongst the best in the Camera-3D category.

TriEye has optimised the SEDAR (Spectrum Enhanced Detection And Ranging), a SWIR imaging and ranging platform, for both indoor and outdoor environments. By perceiving the environment in 2D and 3D simultaneously, the SEDAR allows for highly accurate object detection and classification with unprecedented ranging capabilities in any condition.

Developed through advanced nanophotonics research, the SEDAR platform utilises TriEye's breakthrough CMOS-based SWIR image sensor with up to 100x cost reduction compared to other SWIR sensors, eliminating SWIR as a prohibitive system cost. The sensor manufacturing process enables large-scale production and shorter lead times. Thus, it supports mass-market distribution and allows all types of robotic platforms,u both autonomous and semi-autonomous, to take advantage of the sensor's scalability and address exponential growth in new applications.

"We are thrilled that our SEDAR MR-1 was recognized by Vision Systems Design," said Avi Bakal, CEO & Co-Founder, "SEDAR was designed to provide enhanced sensing capabilities that will transform all autonomous applications and emerging industrial applications. This recognition brings us a step forward towards addressing the AMR market."

"The Vision Systems Design team would like to congratulate TriEye for their score in the 2023 Innovators Awards program", says Linda Wilson, Editor in Chief, "each year this unbiased and increasingly competitive program aims to celebrate the most innovative products and systems in machine vision. The TriEye team should be very proud."

To find out more about how the TriEye SEDAR MR-1 is used to improve safety and operational efficiency in Autonomous Industrial and Commercial Systems, download this whitepaper or contact [email protected].

About TriEye

TriEye is the pioneer of the world's-first CMOS-based Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing solutions. Based on advanced academic research, TriEye's breakthrough technology enables HD SWIR imaging and accurate 3D sensing in all weather and lighting conditions. The company's semiconductor and photonics technology enabled the development of the SEDAR (Spectrum Enhanced Detection And Ranging) platform. The SEDAR allows perception systems to operate and deliver reliable image data and actionable information, while reducing expenditure up to 100x the existing industry rates. For more information, visit www.trieye.tech

