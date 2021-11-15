TriEye Wins CES Innovation Award 2022 for its Ultimate Ranging and Perception SWIR Sensing Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli startup TriEye, developer of the world's first mass-market Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensor, wins the CES 2022 Innovation Awards with their novel technology, the TriEye SEDAR. This prestigious award is judged by a panel of industrial designers, independent engineers, and members of the tech media, the award honors outstanding design and engineering in cutting edge electronic products.

TriEye was announced as the winner during CES Unveiled New York, which provides an exclusive on what's to come for CES 2022. TriEye entered its new innovation the SEDAR (Spectrum-Enhanced Detection and Ranging), and was selected as a recipient in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation category, scoring highly across evaluation criteria and showcasing innovative design and engineering features.

TriEye previously won the CES Innovation award with its world's first CMOS-based SWIR sensor, the Raven, where it was selected as a recipient in the Embedded Technologies category, as well as in Vehicle Intelligence and Transportation. Introducing their new cutting-edge technology, TriEye's SEDAR is the ultimate imaging and ranging solution for Advanced- Driver-Assistance-Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV). Leveraging the unique advantages of the SWIR spectrum along with TriEye's proprietary low-cost design, SEDAR is the first complete solution capable of producing both HD image-data and a detailed depth-map in all visibility conditions. The SEDAR has already generated significant interest from leading industry players in the automotive market and in additional markets that are able to benefit from its offerings.

"We are thrilled that our SWIR sensing solution, the SEDAR, is recognized by CES and their panel of technology experts, and have our innovation join the elite group of products that were given this honor in the past," said Avi Bakal, CEO and Co-Founder of TriEye. "TriEye is committed to solving the visibility challenge by providing a solution that will increase the certainty and effectiveness of autonomous vehicles, paving the way for the next generation of ADAS and AV systems and creating safer roads."

"TriEye's SWIR sensing solution enables superior vision under adverse weather and low-light conditions for wide-market adoption. We are excited to bring the capabilities of SWIR sensing technology combined with another layer of 3D information to increase the accuracy of machine vision systems while on the road. Our solution will disrupt the automotive sector and improve the overall efficiency of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), moving us closer to reaching fully autonomous cars," said Ziv Livne, CBO of TriEye

Earlier this month, TriEye announced that it secured additional funding to support their product commercialization and global expansion. This investment was led by M&G Investments and Varana Capital, with the participation of Samsung Ventures, SDF (the investment arm of Tawazun Holdings), Deep Insight, Allied Group, and Discount Capital along with follow on investors Intel Capital, Porsche Ventures, Marius Nacht and Grove Ventures.

About TriEye

TriEye is the pioneer of mass-market, CMOS-based Short-Wave infrared (SWIR) sensing solutions. Based on advanced academic research, TriEye's breakthrough and proprietary technology enables cost-effective, high-resolution image data and depth perception in all weather and lighting conditions. Founded in 2017, the company's cutting-edge technology allows perception systems to operate and deliver reliable image data and actionable information, while reducing expenditure by up to 100x the existing industry rates. For more information, visit www.TriEye.tech

About CES

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world — the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector.

Contact

To schedule a meeting at CES 2022 and see the SEDAR in action, contact us at [email protected]

For business inquiries:

Nitzan Yosef Presburger, Marketing Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE TriEye