Trifecta Technologies Expands Data & AI Capabilities with Launch of Snowflake Services

Snowflake's AI Data Cloud provides a fully managed, scalable platform that unifies disparate data sources, analytics workloads and applications into a single, secure environment. Combined with Salesforce Data Cloud, organizations can centralize structured, semi-structured and unstructured data, scale on demand and ensure governance and compliance—creating a connected foundation for real-time insights and AI innovation.

"Organizations aren't lacking data - they're struggling to unify, govern and activate it across their ecosystem," said Peter Knolle, Architecture Team Lead at Trifecta and 5-Year Salesforce MVP Hall of Famer. "In working with Snowflake and Salesforce Data Cloud, we've seen how zero-copy architecture removes traditional barriers, making it easier to connect and operationalize data without duplication. The result is a more cohesive, governed data foundation that unlocks greater value from Salesforce and enables real-time insights and scalable AI innovation."

Trifecta's Snowflake services support organizations at every stage of their data transformation journey, including strategy, implementation and optimization, spanning data architecture, engineering, analytics and AI enablement.

This approach is already delivering measurable impact for organizations like Madison Energy Infrastructure (MEI), a leading clean energy developer. As MEI scaled its clean energy portfolio, it needed to unify fragmented data across systems and deliver more transparent, real-time insights to both internal teams and customers. By leveraging Snowflake alongside Salesforce Data Cloud, Trifecta helped MEI connect disparate data sources, eliminate silos and power a seamless, data-driven customer experience through its digital platforms.

R. Harris Haynes, MEI's Digital Director, said, "Snowflake plays a central role in powering our Salesforce customer portal, Madi — providing real-time energy production data alongside forward-looking insights across our customers' portfolios. Connected through Salesforce Data Cloud, this data is unified and delivered seamlessly to both our internal teams and customers, enabling a more transparent, data-driven experience. Trifecta has been instrumental in making this possible, helping us build a scalable, well-governed foundation that brings these insights to life."

With this model, organizations can unify enterprise data, accelerate time-to-insight, improve operational efficiency and build a scalable foundation for AI and machine learning. Trifecta's expansion into Snowflake reflects its continued commitment to helping organizations adapt to evolving data and AI demands and drive long-term value.

About Trifecta Technologies, Inc.

Trifecta stands as a seasoned 35-year leader in technology solutions, focused on Salesforce since 2012. Renowned for our innovative approach, we blend our foundational expertise as a "custom" shop with a passionate advocacy for out-of-the-box solutions, ensuring our clients maximize value while embracing flexibility. With over 500+ projects, 350+ certifications and accreditations, in addition to Snowflake, our services include implementation, managed services, consulting, custom solutions, health checks, strategic roadmapping, Agentforce 360, Rapid Starts and Accelerators.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annie Giglio

610-530-7200

[email protected]

SOURCE Trifecta Technologies