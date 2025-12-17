Trigent Marks 30 Years of Tech Leadership with Brand Refresh and Bold New Positioning: 'Lead the Shift'

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigent, a technology partner trusted by enterprises for over three decades, today announced a brand refresh to mark its 30th anniversary. The launch introduces a new logo and strategic positioning : Lead the Shift, a promise built on being Change Led, Trust Driven, and Impact Focused, reflecting the company's evolution into a future-ready technology and solution innovator. Lead the Shift expresses Trigent's commitment to guiding enterprises from reactive to confidently steering transformation, empowering them to lead industry change. It is rooted in the belief that competitive advantage is engineered through technology that scales in lockstep with ambition.

"Over the past 30 years, Trigent has built something rare in technology: Trust," said Bharat Khatau, Chairman & CEO of Trigent. "Lead the Shift embodies our promise to help customers not just adapt to change but lead it, turning ambition into advantage and disruption into opportunity through our enhanced AI, solution, and expansion capabilities."

[WATCH THE VIDEO]

Trigent's refreshed logo retains the brand's signature yellow, representing energy and optimism, while adding royal navy blue to underscore stability and trust. Its angular form symbolizes breakthrough thinking and exponential growth, reflecting Trigent's forward-looking mindset.

"This visual evolution reflects Trigent's positioning at the intersection of innovation and enterprise trust," said Shamini Martin, Vice President - Marketing, at Trigent. "As we strengthen our AI, digital transformation, and global expansion capabilities, our refreshed identity signals that we are helping architect the future as a partner bringing disruptive thinking and the operational maturity enterprises demand."

Trigent's 30-year legacy and future-ready capabilities underscore its vision to be a technology leader, enabling customers to navigate disruption, innovate, and create lasting impact.

About Trigent

Trigent is a data-first, AI-driven global technology solutions provider helping organizations modernize operations and build next-generation customer engagement models that deliver measurable business outcomes and bespoke experiences. We enable customers to lead the shift in their industries with trusted, scalable solutions that help them maximize their IT investments. With decades of experience, deep domain expertise, and strong technology capabilities, Trigent has been delivering end-to-end solutions for ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs since 1995. To learn more, visit https://trigent.com.

