Trigent Partners with WeWork India to Expand its GCC Footprint

Strategic collaboration accelerates intelligence-driven Global Capability Centers bringing enterprise-grade processes, startup agility, and flexible workspaces

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigent, a leading technology solutions provider with over 30 years of engineering and custom software solution excellence, has entered into a strategic partnership with WeWork India, one of India's leading premium flexible workspace providers. The collaboration further strengthens Trigent's Global Capability Center (GCC) expansion strategy, giving mid-market enterprises a faster, more seamless path to launching intelligence-driven Global Capability Centers across India's prime and emerging locations.

Trigent pairs enterprise-grade processes with a ground-level understanding of India's tech and talent landscape, helping companies attract, assess, and onboard high-quality teams across the country. The framework and operating models are now supported by WeWork's tech-ready workspaces wherever required. This integration removes traditional infrastructure dependencies, enabling GCCs to go live quickly, with predictable performance and built-in scalability.

"This partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering AI-enabled, turnkey Global Capability Centers for customers worldwide," said Bharat Khatau, Chairman and CEO of Trigent Software. "By complementing our operating system, governance structures, and productivity tools with WeWork India's flexible workspace solutions, we allow customers to start operations in a matter of weeks, unhindered by the usual infrastructure delays."

"As India cements its position as a global hub for high-value capabilities, the role of GCCs has evolved dramatically. From being just back-end support centers to leading innovation, talent development and digital transformation, the shift has been significant. At WeWork India, we are currently serving multiple GCCs across industries such as tech, finance, manufacturing, pharma, and media, among many more. Our partnership with Trigent allows enterprises to move faster from concept to fully operational Global Capability Centers, with immediate access to premium workspaces," said Karan Virwani, Managing Director & CEO, WeWork India.

This collaboration underscores Trigent's vision of evolving Global Capability Centers beyond operational efficiency into strategic engines for innovation and intelligence, enabling mid-market companies to operate with enterprise-scale impact at a fraction of the cost.

About Trigent

Trigent, a US-based technology services organization, enables companies to adopt technological processes and customer engagement models to achieve impeccable results and end-user experience. It helps its clients achieve this through enterprise-wide digital transformation by modernizing and optimizing IT investments. Drawing on its decades of experience, deep domain knowledge, and technology expertise, Trigent has been delivering transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs since 1995. To learn more about Trigent, visit https://trigent.com .

About WeWork India

Launched in 2017, WeWork India is one of India's leading premium flexible workspace operators - GPTW certified (Nov 2024 – Nov 2025). WeWork India is the largest operator by total revenue for the past three fiscal years*. Since its inception, WeWork India has expanded across 8 cities in Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, with 68 operational centers spanning 7.67 million square feet (as of June 2025). WeWork India has played a significant role in the growth of the flexible workspace sector and contributed to the evolution of its products and services, providing customized and curated solutions for various office space needs*. [*Source: CBRE]

