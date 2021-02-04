Triller Partners with VersusGame, Maxim, 24kGoldn and MurdaBeatz to Announce Super Bowl Plans with a First of its Kind Super Bowl Game Day Prize of $1 Million

Rapper 24kgoldn and Producer MurdaBeatz will be co-hosting the $1M challenge live on Triller Today through Sunday Tweet this

"As we were preparing our spot for the Super Bowl, we realized the best thing we can do is use our resources and community and reward them and thank them for their support," said Bobby Sarnevesht, co-founder and executive chair of Triller. "We are thrilled to have partnered with the iconic Maxim and VersusGame to bring this Super Bowl contest to life. To our users - we are listening, and we want to elevate your voices, your art and continue to provide a place where you do you."

Rapper 24kGoldn (Golden Landis von James), known for his #1 Hit, 'Mood,' said, "I attribute all of my success to my incredible fans. Getting the opportunity to give back to them in a big way while having some fun is a total win-win."

John Vitti, CEO of VersusGame added, "2020 hit us all hard and it's about time someone comes out on top. This partnership allows us to give back while leveling the playing field where anyone can win. We are so excited to be able to literally change someone's life on Sunday. After all, knowledge should be rewarded, right?"

Renowned music producer, MurdaBeatz (Shane Lee Lindstrom) reflected on this past year saying, "If 2020 taught us anything, it's that we all have to band together and spread love. It's incredible that Maxim, Triller and Versus Game are bringing some fun and light to the world and I can't wait to see who wins!"

Susan Kilkenny, SVP of Maxim, known for their exclusive Pre-Super Bowl party noted, "Everything looks a little different this year. We are super excited to partner with Triller and VersusGame to deliver a fun, safe, inclusive experience this year. It's amazing to have 24kGoldn and MurdaBeatz participate in this challenge, inviting millions of fans to enter to win a massive payday - as long as they download the VersusGame app!"

To enter this prediction challenge or for more information, go to www.versusgame.com or download the app on ios or Android. Simple, easy, fun.

ABOUT VERSUSGAME

VersusGame is a consumer prediction marketplace that presents timely and relevant interactive games, giving users the opportunity to get paid for being right. Players can predict the outcome of their favorite brands, celebrities, musicians, movies, athletes and more for cash prizes, with the platform being the first of its kind to bring power to the masses and allow consumers to capitalize on their knowledge of mainstream culture. To date, the platform has over 6 million users and has given away over $10.5 million in cash prizes. It is backed by major investors including Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings and Tinder founder, Sean Rad. For more information, please visit www.versusgame.com.

ABOUT TRILLER

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 140 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

ABOUT MAXIM

MAXIM is a multimedia company and the leading destination for modern men living life to the fullest. MAXIM creates an unparalleled luxury experience that is part fantasy, part aspirational and part attainable, publishing 9 editions available in 75 countries. The Maxim brand is experienced across print, digital, social, events, licensing, and the annual Maxim Cover Girl contest. MAXIM celebrates the most beautiful women in the world, thrill-seeking adventures in exotic destinations, world-class entertainment, luxury automobiles, speed-seeking motorcycles, cutting-edge industry titans, exceptional athletes, the latest gadgets, gear and style. Maxim.com and social connects with over 10 million mobile men on a monthly basis and Maxim Experiences brings the brand to life in epic proportions.

OFFICIAL RULES OF THE GAME

Participants collect points throughout the days leading up to the final three selections on Saturday, February 6th. Each point equals one entry in the final three random selection process.

Points are accumulated in the following ways:

You have to play a game (requirement)

1 point for each game you play out of the 14 questions on VersusGame

1 point if you get a question correct

1 point if you get a friend to play

1 point if you get a friend to download Triller

