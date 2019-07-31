Trillium Community Health Plan Announces Metro Area Medicaid Provider Contract with Cedar Hills Hospital

PORTLAND, Ore., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Community Health Plan (Trillium) announced today that Cedar Hills Hospital, a 94-bed specialty hospital providing a continuum of care for those experiencing emotional distress and difficulties with substance use, has agreed to contract with Trillium as part of its provider network serving Oregon Health Plan Medicaid patients in Washington, Clackamas and Multnomah Counties.

Partnerships with behavioral health providers are an essential part of serving Oregon Health Plan members.

"We believe having an additional CCO option will enhance the overall system of care and bring a fresh approach to the Tri-County area," said Group Director, Peggy Minnick. "Trillium's experience and demonstrated outcomes for Behavioral Health in Lane County are built upon a strong provider participation model that will enhance the existing needs in the Tri-County for both the provider community and members seeking access to care and best-in-class benefits and services."

"We are confident that adding Trillium to the Tri-County market will create a truly open network in the Tri-County area, allowing providers the opportunity to participate in care coordination and Social Determinants of Health navigation," Peggy Minnick said. "During the past several years as a Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) serving Lane County and surrounding regions, Trillium has demonstrated its ability to develop highly effective and collaborative partnerships that have led to innovations across the system of care."

Earlier this month the Oregon Health Authority announced its intent to award Trillium a five-year contract to serve Oregon Health Plan members in the Tri-County as well as members it currently serves in Lane County and parts of Douglas and Linn Counties.

About Trillium Community Health Plan

Trillium Community Health Plan currently serves approximately 93,000 Oregon Health Plan members through the CCO model, which began in 2012. Trillium is a recognized leader for outstanding coordination of care. It was first awarded a contract with the state of Oregon to help manage care for the Oregon Health Plan in 1999. Trillium partners with an extensive group of providers to improve care and access to services in Lane and Western Douglas Counties.

