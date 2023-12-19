Trillium Community Health Plan Awards 35 Grants to Improve Community Health in Oregon's Tri-County and Southwest Regions

Trillium's Grants Drive Health Equity and Access in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. and TIGARD, Ore., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Community Health Plan ("Trillium"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced 35 grants awarded to community organizations and nonprofits in the Tri-County and Southwest regions of Oregon. These strategic investments are rooted in Trillium's commitment to improve health outcomes and address fundamental social factors impacting health, such as stable housing, food security, social support and educational opportunities.

"Trillium is committed to the health and well-being of Oregonians," said Sarah Kelley Brewer, plan president and CEO of Trillium. "Through partnerships with provider and community groups, we are able to support projects that respond to the needs of historically underserved individuals, children and families, increasing access to culturally responsive services, educational programming, nutrition-focused interventions, housing supports and so much more."

The grant recipients were selected based on each project's ability to implement evidence-based community level interventions that improve health and healthcare quality, prioritize collaborative partnerships to amplify impact, and advance health equity for Trillium's members and the community at large.

The grants will support initiatives throughout the Tri-County and Southwest regions. Organizations serving Lane, Western Douglas, Western Linn, Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington counties could apply for grants. For more information about Trillium's Community Benefit Initiative grants, visit the Trillium website at www.trilliumohp.com.

Tri-County & Southwest Service Areas Grant Recipients

Nurturely ̶̶ To provide culturally and linguistically appropriate perinatal health education and fund a community liaison to connect pregnant individuals to needed services.

̶̶ To provide culturally and linguistically appropriate perinatal health education and fund a community liaison to connect pregnant individuals to needed services. Orchid Health Clinic ̶ To support implementing an Electronic Health Records system and provide food for community members in need at service locations.

̶ To support implementing an Electronic Health Records system and provide food for community members in need at service locations. Providence Child Center (Swindells) – To support in-person and virtual parent education courses and training.

Tri-County Area Grant Recipients

Southwest Area Grant Recipients

