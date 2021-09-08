Trilogy® Bickford Ranch by Shea Homes® Launches Information Session Series for Homebuyers in September 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy® by Shea Homes®, a leading 55+ and resort community developer and expert on active adult lifestyles recognizes that today's 55+ buyers are looking for new opportunities to enhance their wellness, meet new friends and thrive more than ever. To help buyers interested in the highly desirable Sacramento market, Trilogy announced the launch of an Information and Feedback Session Series for its newest resort community at Trilogy Bickford Ranch. These sessions will be held via Zoom for easy access by homebuyers throughout the region. The first info session will be held on September 17, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time, interested homebuyers who want to learn more should join Trilogy's interest list to get exclusive invitations and updates on this and all upcoming info sessions in the series.

Trilogy Bickford Ranch will be located just east of popular Lincoln and north of Rocklin, 24 miles northeast of Sacramento in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada's in Placer County. The community enjoys view opportunities of downtown Sacramento, the Sierra Nevada's, and nearby Folsom Lake, offering a convenient location and "basecamp" for new homeowners to explore the area's rich recreation options.

The Information and Feedback Session Series will take place throughout 2021 and into 2022, giving homebuyers the opportunity to get to know this brand-new Trilogy community on a more personal level, which comes amidst a surge of buyer interest and sales strength in the 55+ segment of new homebuilding. Trilogy Bickford Ranch will expand the Trilogy brand into this highly sought-after market for new homebuyers and retirees. Attendees will learn about:

Shea Homes' legacy of excellence

legacy of excellence Trilogy's distinctive resort lifestyle

What makes the Sacramento area so popular to homebuyers

area so popular to homebuyers Preliminary details about planned amenities and home designs at Trilogy Bickford Ranch

Exclusive details on upcoming events including feedback sessions allowing buyers to provide opinions on specific topics related to this upcoming community.

Jason Enos, Area President of the Northern California Shea Homes Active Lifestyle division, commented, "We work to continually gain insights from our customers about their interests and priorities. Now more than ever, we recognize that having a lifestyle centered around wellness, connecting with others, and having new experiences are among the most important things on their list as they shop for a new community and home. Our Info and Feedback Sessions will allow us to further understand the preferences of buyers here as we continue to develop plans for this community as well as others in the future."

Enos added that the Trilogy and Shea Homes teams are dedicated to creating exceptional communities so homeowners can Live Happier® during an exciting chapter in their lives. "With the recent adoption of Prop. 19 and the incredible interest in Sacramento as a destination for homeowners and retirees, we expect demand for new 55+ homes to be especially high, so we're preparing a terrific experience for prospective homebuyers interested in the newest Northern California Trilogy."

For over 20 years, Shea Homes' Trilogy division has been delivering buyers an alternative to traditional active adult communities, with innovations like;

Wellness centers

Miles of Trail Systems

Comprehensive fitness offerings

Afturburn HIIT workouts

Award-Winning Restaurants

Robust Wine and Spirit Programs

Nationally Simulcast Events and Classes

National group travel

Homeowner Led Clubs

And so much more!

Trilogy Bickford Ranch's future Resort Club is planned to include a fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, pickleball and sport courts, and more. The Club will also have a full resort staff with a dedicated lifestyle director who plans social activities, events, and unique experiences.

Buyers interested in joining an upcoming information session are invited to register on the interest list or speak to a New Home Advisor by calling 866-985-6791. This will keep them apprised of other information sessions and events, pricing, and early homesite reservations.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homesv® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently has twenty 55+ and resort lifestyle communities available across Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington state, having been engaged in selling new homes at thirty 55+ and resort lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners can experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle provided by resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

