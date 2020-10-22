Trilogy® By Shea Homes Launches Info Sessions November 14th For New 55+ Community In Sunstone Masterplan

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy® by Shea Homes® is bringing their third 55+ community to Sunstone , a new masterplan community by Trilogy, Lennar, and Woodside Homes. Located in desirable Northwest Las Vegas and adjacent to Skye Canyon off I-95, Sunstone will offer ~3,000 total homes, including approximately 930 homes available in Trilogy's 55+ resort-style neighborhood. The first in a series of Info Session about Trilogy's new community details will take place virtually on November 14th. Buyers can register for the Zoom Webinar at sheahomes.com/sunstone.

Trilogy Sunstone's homes will be priced from the mid-$300s to the high $400s and will include both single-family detached homes and duplex homes. Pre-sales are planned to begin early Spring of 2021. All floorplans will feature contemporary designs that embrace open-concept living and outdoor spaces that take advantage of the desert climate and create true indoor-outdoor connection. The homes at Trilogy Sunstone will feature some of Shea Homes' newest and most popular floorplan designs, ranging from ~1,342 to 2,560 square feet, with gourmet kitchens, spa-inspired owner suites, gorgeous bathrooms, RV garages, and more.

A modern, Resort Club is planned to be the centerpiece of the Trilogy Sunstone community. This social hub will be available to Trilogy Homeowners and will offer the true resort-caliber lifestyle found at Trilogy Clubs across the country. The Club is planned to include a fitness studio, luxurious resort pool with cabanas, signature restaurant and bar, coffeehouse and marketplace, culinary studio for chef demos and classes, pickleball and bocce ball courts, special event venue, event lawns, and much more. Designed by award-winning architects and interior designers, the Trilogy Sunstone Resort Club will create a warm and welcoming environment that inspires homeowners to connect, have fun, feel great and experience new adventures together. A resort staff including dedicated, full-time Lifestyle Director will create the exciting day to day experience that Trilogy is known for.

To get exclusive access and learn more about this brand-new Trilogy community, join the interest list for additional information sessions, pre-sales announcements, pricing and home design details and lifestyle event invitations. Buyers can also contact a New Home Advisor at 866-745-3514 or visit SheaHomes.com/Sunstone

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®:

Shea Homes® currently has 14 Trilogy® brand 55+ and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, and has participated in the development and sale of homes in over twenty-five 55+ and resort lifestyle communities since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to make wellness a part of daily life, creating an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants and bars, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study for a remarkable 8 years in a row. Your experience may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

