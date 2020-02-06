Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Paves New Way for Pre- and Post-Retirees to Tackle the Homebuying Process

The comprehensive, user-friendly Guide, uniquely helps navigate the home shopping process, allowing shoppers to prioritize their personal goals and desires for their next chapter, a key component that can often and too easily be overlooked. While the Guide includes fundamental topics like what climate, geographic location, type of home and community are best suited for them, users will also be able to explore how to find a community that best matches their definition of living a happier life.

"When home shoppers embark on a process to consider changing their current housing situation, many find the process daunting," said Jeff McQueen, president of Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities, the division that leads the Trilogy brand. "We believe that whether you're an empty nester, looking for a resort home or simply wanting to live happier, this should be a time to thrive, which is why we created the Live Happier Guide as a resource to help facilitate the journey towards finding the best possible match of community and living environment. Our experience in working with thousands of buyers starting this new chapter has provided us a unique perspective to develop a guide that will be useful to most."

Shea Homes, a leading 55-plus and resort builder across the nation since 1999, disrupted the industry from the beginning by building lifestyle-driven communities at the forefront of trend-based programming and amenitized spaces for homeowners. Going beyond the traditional golf course, golf grilles and card rooms that had been part of traditional Active Adult communities since the '60's, Trilogy has reinvented and modernized what resort living means by developing enriched environments that help facilitate personal transformation. Each community's resort club can include but is not limited to amenities such as hiking, walking and biking trails, chef-driven food and beverage programs, locally popular on-site dining venues led by Executive Chefs, championship golf, pickleball and sport courts, full-service day spas, creativity studios, sports and game lounges, resort pools and access to national Trilogy network-wide experiences like simulcast classes and seminars and group travel - all complementing ways homeowners can live happier.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has developed and managed 24 resort lifestyle communities since 1999, including 14 currently selling across Arizona, California, Washington, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida.

Shea Homes® currently has 14 Trilogy® brand 55+ and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, and has participated in the development and sale of homes in over twenty five 55+ and resort lifestyle communities since the division's inception in 1999.

