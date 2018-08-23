Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Unveils Live Happier® National Sales Event

The Live Happier® national sales event offers an unbelievable selection of Quick Move-In Designer Homes at each Trilogy community. Sale incentives will vary at each community and shoppers are encouraged to visit the homes included in the event. Prospective homebuyers can not only find the home they have always wanted, but they can move to their new community faster than if they purchased a new build home, allowing them to live the signature Trilogy resort lifestyle quicker and for less.

"Finding a new home can be an overwhelming process, and our Live Happier® event is a unique opportunity for homebuyers to save money and live at Trilogy sooner than they could imagine," said Jeff McQueen, President of Trilogy by Shea Homes. "Trilogy shoppers are not just looking to move, they are seeking to make more friends, try new things and ultimately live a happier life. Why should they wait any longer than they have to start their next chapter?"

Trilogy by Shea Homes launched in 1999 to create a new standard of communities within the active adult industry, offering a totally new style of living to a new generation of retirement-aged homebuyers. Currently, Trilogy resort-caliber clubs execute over 150 social happenings, excursions and unique lifestyle events per week across the country. All clubs showcase the indigenous charm and character of their surrounding areas, while providing homeowners with a true resort lifestyle. A core differentiator to other builders in their industry, Trilogy's lifestyle is not delivered by HOA or volunteer staff but by hospitality-trained teams.

For more information on Trilogy by Shea Homes Live Happier® National Sale Event, and Quick Move-In Designer Homes at communities nationwide, visit TrilogyLife.com/moveins.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. Under its Trilogy® brand resort communities for Active Adults and 55+ buyers, Shea is currently building in 14 locations nationally. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Architecturally desirable product design and amenities reflect the changing needs of today's sophisticated consumer, including dynamic food and beverage programs, world-class clubs, state-of-the-art fitness facilities and a diverse range of recreation and education opportunities.

