Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Unveils New Freedom Collection at its Palm Springs Area Community Near La Quinta

Shea Homes started with a clean sheet of paper in designing this all-new collection to meet new consumer trends – all-ages and 55 plus buyers looking for a smaller, simpler home that doesn't compromise on useable square footage, expansive-feeling open spaces or specialty features. The objective was to find a way to deliver more livable and functional spaces within a more efficient floor plan, all at a price that makes the resort-caliber Trilogy lifestyle a reality for more buyers, with prices starting in the low $300s. The new homes within the Freedom Collection, designed especially for those who seek a new nest or seasonal home, range from ~1,448 square feet to ~2,367 square feet. Unique to other collections with homes this size, many of the Freedom floor plans include three bedrooms, plus a den, as well as 2.5 car garages, and delivering a home design that simply provides more than typically found in these square footages. Homebuyers have the opportunity utilize these spaces for an office, hobby studio, library or even a multi-generational living space. Some plans include a dedicated full suite that maximizes privacy to accommodate the multi-generational lifestyle needs of many families today, filling a need that appears to be growing.

One of the most exciting aspects about the Collection is that although these well-appointed homes are built for grand living and start at accessible price points, they also come with access to a Trilogy's signature resort-caliber lifestyle. The private Trilogy resort club is the centerpiece of Trilogy brand communities across the country. Beyond building homes, Shea Homes Trilogy brand has distinguished itself from industry competitors by designing resort clubs that are on the forefront of trend-based programming and providing an unmatched lifestyle. The company's longstanding mission is to continually evolve the active adult community experience specifically to meet the changing needs of the Baby Boomer generation, and beyond. At Trilogy at The Polo Club, members have access to a vast variety of resort amenities including to the club's signature restaurant, June Hills Market, led by an Executive Chef Kevin Land, culinary studio perfect for cooking demonstrations and entertaining, state-of-the-art fitness facility and movement studio, a modern day "Man Cave" with billiards, darts and a full-scale golf simulator for the ultimate indoor golf experience, plus a lavish resort pool, art studio as well as bocce, pickleball and tennis courts- just to name a few.

Trilogy at The Polo Club offers 55-plus and all-ages neighborhoods with new homes that feature open floor plans, seamless indoor-outdoor living and groundbreaking design.

To learn more about the resort-caliber lifestyle at Trilogy at The Polo Club and explore the Freedom Collection Model Home Gallery firsthand, visit the community at its highly anticipated grand opening on Saturday, June 16 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes

Shea Homes currently has 14 Trilogy® resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Washington, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida, having developed a total over twenty 55+ and Active Lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study for years 2013-2018. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

