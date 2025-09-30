Trilogy Financial Services Announces Continued Expansion of Leadership Team with Hiring of Amy Kane as Head of Wealth Planning

Industry veteran with 25 years of financial services experience to implement best-in-class wealth management and financial planning solutions to enhance the experience for advisors and clients

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Financial Services (Trilogy), a national financial advisory firm with more than $4 billion in total client assets, today announces Amy Kane, CPA, CFP®, CTFA, CDFA, has joined the firm in the newly created role of Head of Wealth Planning, reporting to Mike Broker, CFP®, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer.

In her new position, Kane will oversee the firm's wealth planning division, managing the delivery of enhanced wealth and financial planning, along with wealth solutions for high-net-worth clients. She will be responsible for designing scalable systems to support consistent and efficient planning, streamlining advisor workflows, and ensuring alignment with Trilogy's broader business objectives.

"We are thrilled that Amy decided to bring her considerable talents to Trilogy," said Broker. "Her expertise aligns perfectly with where we are taking the firm as we invest in enhancing our wealth management and financial planning support to give our advisors the latest tools, resources, and solutions to serve the unique and increasingly sophisticated needs of their clients. Amy is the right person to balance the client-facing and operational leadership demands of this important new position. We look forward to working with her to establish a truly first-class wealth platform."

Before joining Trilogy, Kane was the Senior Director and Head of Wealth Planning at Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, where she focused on complex estate and trust situations, tax planning strategies, and related wealth planning solutions for advisors to use with their clients. Kane has spent much of her career working directly with high-net-worth and family office clients as a Director in Baird's Wealth Strategies Group, a Senior Wealth Planning Strategist for both Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, and an Executive Director with JPMorgan Private Bank.

A graduate of Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, Kane has continued to add professional accreditations. She became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in 2003, added the Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) designation in 2005, became a Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) in 2007, and a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® (CDFA®) in 2017.

"I am excited to join a firm with the momentum of Trilogy and the commitment to continually enhance its platform to respond to the growing needs of its advisors and the clients they serve," said Kane. "Over my years of creating and managing wealth planning strategies for complex, high-net-worth clients, I've learned that no two scenarios are the same. While the basic technical aspects of wealth management are important, planning is an ongoing conversation with a client. It's a dialogue, not a document. Trilogy has this same philosophy and is putting the resources behind scaling its wealth management offering."

Trilogy Financial Services is an advisor-founded, -owned, and -led Hybrid RIA with 10 regional offices and headquarters in Irvine, California. Trilogy was founded in 1999 with the dual goals of helping financial advisors be better advisors for their clients and helping everyday Americans gain financial independence. We work as one team, supporting each other through a collaborative, client-first mindset. Trilogy has built multi-generational advisor teams to better support clients and provide a trusted team for generations. In 2016, Trilogy founded our RIA – Trilogy Capital – which remains the primary focus and source of growth for the company. In 2023, Trilogy launched the MACK Service Center, in honor of the late co-founder Kevin Mackintosh, to provide centralized service and support, as well as a unique approach to customer service and advisory services for clients. Trilogy has more than $4 billion in advisory and brokerage assets and has financial advisors active nationwide. Learn more at www.trilogyfs.com.

