Trilogy Financial Services Continues Buildout of Business Development Team with Hiring of Hayley Henningsen as Vice President of Business Development

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Financial Services (Trilogy), a national financial advisory firm with more than $4 billion in total client assets, today announces Hayley Henningsen has joined the firm as Vice President of Business Development, reporting to Jason Inglis, Chief Development Officer.

In her new role, Henningsen will concentrate on sourcing, qualifying, engaging and closing acquisition deals, particularly with mid-sized RIAs or financial advisory practices across the U.S. She will leverage her experience to lead outbound prospecting and relationship-building efforts to ensure potential new Trilogy partner firms align strategically, financially and culturally.

"We are excited to enhance our inorganic growth efforts by bringing Hayley to the Trilogy team," said Inglis. "She brings a great deal of industry knowledge, existing relationships, and positive energy with her to Trilogy. We have ambitious expansion plans, and Hayley is the right person to help us achieve those goals and capitalize on the consolidation in the wealth management industry thoughtfully and strategically. I look forward to working with Hayley as we continue to plant the Trilogy flag across the country, becoming the destination of choice for the right type of advisors, firms and practices."

Henningsen is a business development professional with over eight years of experience helping financial advisors grow, transition and strengthen their practices. She has worked directly with advisors across wirehouses, RIAs and independent broker-dealers, guiding them through everything from succession and continuity planning to optimizing profitability and accessing new growth strategies.

Before joining Trilogy, Henningsen served as Associate Director of Business Development at Sowell Management, where she partnered with advisors to transition their practices to the Independent RIA channel. Her background includes designing sales and marketing strategies, building strategic industry relationships, and supporting advisors with tailored investment management solutions.

"Trilogy is in growth mode and has a terrific story to tell," said Henningsen. "As an advisor-built, owned, and led firm, the team knows what advisors want and clients need in this evolving industry. Success isn't just about numbers. It's about finding the best fit for all involved. I believe my relationship-first approach and experience will help me bring the right partners to the table as Trilogy pursues its deliberate, intentional and selective expansion strategy."

Trilogy Financial Services is an advisor-founded, -owned, and -led Hybrid RIA with 10 regional offices and headquarters in Irvine, California. Trilogy was founded in 1999 with the dual goals of helping financial advisors be better advisors for their clients and helping everyday Americans gain financial independence. We work as one team, supporting each other through a collaborative, client-first mindset. Trilogy has built multi-generational advisor teams to better support clients and provide a trusted team for generations. In 2016, Trilogy founded our RIA – Trilogy Capital – which remains the primary focus and source of growth for the company. In 2023, Trilogy launched the MACK Service Center, in honor of the late co-founder Kevin Mackintosh, to provide centralized service and support, as well as a unique approach to customer service and advisory services for clients. Trilogy has more than $4 billion in advisory and brokerage assets and has financial advisors active nationwide. Learn more at www.trilogyfs.com.

