Trilogy® Wins Gold Award for Best 55+ Amenity in the US at Best of 55+ Design National Association of Home Builders Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At The Nationals Awards Gala in Las Vegas Trilogy® by Shea Homes® took home the coveted Gold Award for Best 55+ Amenity in the country for the stunningly designed Cabochon Club at Trilogy Sunstone in Las Vegas. The Nationals is the National Association of Home Builders' largest and most prestigious award ceremony, held annually to honor the best in the homebuilding industry. It's the 55+ sector's only national awards program recognizing industry-leading design, construction, and community lifestyle features.

"As a leading 55+ brand, Trilogy is dedicated to bringing buyers the most innovative and exciting Club environments so they have every opportunity to transform their lives and Live Happier®. We work with some of the country's best designers in creating our Clubs and are thrilled that Cabochon Club received this recognition," shared Jeff McQueen, President of Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities, the division that leads the Trilogy brand. "It's humbling to receive top honors from an esteemed association like NAHB, and shows that our commitment to innovation and dedication to the happiness of our homeowners is recognized and respected. Our entire team is honored to be awarded as one of the best 55+ lifestyle providers in a field of talented and experienced industry leaders."

Cabochon Club includes an exciting array of daily experiences for homeowners including:

Coffee & Wine Bar

Fully Equipped Gym

Pickleball Courts

Movement Studio & Fitness Classes

Culinary Studio

Resort Pool & Cabanas

Expansive Outdoor Social Spaces

Amphitheater

Planned Restaurant & Bar

Planned Event Center

