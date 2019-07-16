Trimble 4D Control Software Delivers Streamlined Real-Time Monitoring System Deployment and Simplified Geotechnical Sensor Support

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today the latest version of its core real-time monitoring software—Trimble® 4D Control software. Version 5.0 provides new features that enable users to streamline real-time structural monitoring system deployment as well as simplify the connection to geotechnical sensors. Trimble 4D Control software enables project stakeholders to monitor critical infrastructure such as dams and bridges along with mines and buildings surrounding construction sites and tunnels.

Robust and powerful, Trimble 4D Control software provides unparalleled movement analysis as well as extensive support for a wide variety of monitoring sensors—from total stations to piezometers and crack gauges to GNSS reference receivers. In addition, multiple monitoring sites can be managed from a single, customizable platform that enables visualization, performs rigorous analysis and provides alerts, which are essential for real-time automated monitoring applications.

"We are committed to delivering the most comprehensive monitoring solution that enables users to reduce installation time and improve efficiency," said Lisa Wetherbee, business area director for Trimble Monitoring Solutions. "Configuring sensor communications previously took hours and now only takes a few minutes. Setting up and operating a real-time monitoring system is now easier than before, making it a preferred solution for a wider variety of monitoring projects."

Faster Project Set Up with Simplified Geotechnical Sensor Communication

Trimble 4D Control 5.0 introduces support for Worldsensing's Loadsensing wireless monitoring system. This allows users to rapidly connect and configure geotechnical sensors from a variety of manufacturers with hundreds of sensor models. It simplifies the configuration process for users, delivering real-time data streaming from the geotechnical sensors to Trimble's 4D Control software. Loadsensing long-range and low-power wireless nodes are an ideal connectivity solution for complex monitoring scenarios.

Unique Seismogeodetic System Processing

Version 5.0 also includes an updated seismogeodetic data processing module that simplifies the setup when using Trimble's Kestrel™ seismogeodetic system as part of a real-time monitoring deployment. With this new version, Trimble T4D Control makes it easy to use the enhanced satellite-based RTX corrections capabilities of the Kestrel system, giving structural engineers the detailed information required for real-time monitoring projects where high-quality, real-time seismic data is critical.

Availability

Trimble 4D Control version 5.0 is available now through Trimble's Distribution Channel. To learn more, visit: https://www.trimble.com/Monitoring-Solutions/Trimble-4D-Control.aspx .

About Loadsensing

Loadsensing enables industrial companies to connect and wirelessly monitor infrastructures in remote locations. The data acquisition system is the industry reference for wireless geotechnical monitoring as it's currently used to monitor over 50.000 sensors worldwide. Loadsensing is compatible with most geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring sensors and may be integrated with various data visualization software. For more information, visit: https://www.worldsensing.com/product/loadsensing.

About Trimble Monitoring Solutions

Trimble's portfolio of advanced sensor solutions, application software and state-of-the-art recorders provide proven integrated tools for monitoring earth systems applications. The solutions allow organizations to monitor the integrity of a building, dam, mine, bridge and other structures and natural hazards, monitoring the seismic activity of a project and surrounding communities. Trimble's customizable and scalable monitoring solutions harness the power of GNSS, optical, seismic, engineering and geotechnical sensors to provide in-depth measurement, data analysis and management tools to help organizations meet a range of project requirements from periodic deformation measurements to real-time automated monitoring solutions. For more information about Trimble Monitoring Solutions, visit: www.trimble.com/monitoring .

About Trimble



Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

