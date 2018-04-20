Trimble Acquires the Assets of FabSuite to Expand its Steel Fabrication Software Portfolio

Steel fabricators produce a broad range of structures by cutting, drilling, shaping and assembling components. FabSuite's MIS software connects the information flow and the work processes of the departments, suppliers and clients of a fabrication plant, significantly improving project and site coordination. MIS software is becoming an essential tool for managing the production and ensuring timely deliveries of fabricated structures to contractors. FabSuite enables fabricators to manage their operations and production by optimizing processes to realize improvements in productivity, supply chain management and costs.

FabSuite complements Trimble's Tekla® Structures and Trimble Connect™ software. With FabSuite, the combined solutions will enable fabricators to achieve efficiency improvements and cost savings by integrating steel fabrication with constructible model workflows.

"Trimble has a leading technology portfolio for management and collaboration across the construction lifecycle," said Jari Heino, general manager of Trimble's Structures Division. "The industry trend is moving towards more constructability in workflows and prefabrication. With the addition of MIS software, Trimble creates a compelling and complete value proposition for fabricators, enabling them to gain the full benefits of a constructible model-based workflow."

"FabSuite has grown significantly in recent years, thanks to our small but efficient team, and we believe Trimble represents an even brighter future for the business," said Chris Moor, COO of FabSuite. "We have now an incredible opportunity to enable steel fabricators to close the gap between BIM and MIS, streamlining logistics, resources and production. The commitment from Trimble to continually innovate and provide value in the supply chain is clear and we are proud to be a part of the company."

The FabSuite software business will be part of Trimble's Buildings and Infrastructure Segment.

About FabSuite

FabSuite is a comprehensive set of software modules designed specifically for the steel fabrication industry. FabSuite provides fabricators with a systematic approach to managing projects, dramatically improving efficiency, productivity and profitability. From initial bid to final delivery, FabSuite supports steel contractors with proven, industry-standard practices to deal with the challenges they face every day. Visit FabSuite at: www.FabSuite.com.

About Tekla Structures and Trimble Connect

Tekla Structures is a premier Building Information Modeling (BIM) software for the creation and management of constructible 3D models from conceptual design to construction for steel, precast and rebar. Trimble Connect is a cloud-based collaboration ecosystem that streamlines collaborative workflows, allowing teams to access, analyze, manage and share project data. www.tekla.com

About Trimble Buildings

Trimble Buildings provides the widest breadth of technology solutions for managing real estate portfolios, optimizing building construction projects and streamlining workplace operations. Trimble solutions are tailored for each phase of the building lifecycle—from the initial survey to design, construction and operation—and enable stakeholders such as architects, engineers, contractors, building managers and property owners to gain agility and insight. With the industry's only construction-ready BIM and full range of tools and content to streamline team collaboration, Trimble solutions make data from complex projects more meaningful and actionable to improve productivity and achieve operational excellence. For more information, visit: buildings.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business operations and prospects of Trimble, including statements regarding the impact of the FabSuite acquisition to broaden the solutions offered by Trimble's Structures Division. These forward-looking statements are subject to change, and actual results may materially differ due to certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause or contribute to changes in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) realizing the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including potential synergies, (ii) Trimble's ability to combine FabSuite's solutions with those of Trimble's Structures Division to deliver enhanced product offerings for adoption by the structural steel community, and (iii) the risks and uncertainties associated with unexpected expenditures or assumed liabilities that may be incurred as a result of the acquisition. More information about potential factors which could affect Trimble's business and financial results is set forth in reports filed with the SEC, including Trimble's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Trimble as of the date hereof, and Trimble assumes no obligation to update such statements.

GTRMB

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-acquires-the-assets-of-fabsuite-to-expand-its-steel-fabrication-software-portfolio-300633912.html

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

