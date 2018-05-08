Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software

After launching the agriculture software two years ago, Trimble has paid close attention to customer feedback. As today's farms continue to grow in size and complexity, Trimble is continually enhancing its software solution to add more value with two new features—Crop Health Imagery and Work Orders—which are available at no additional cost. The features leverage the Trimble Ag Mobile app for in-field crop scouting and the deployment of field work—all with a smartphone.

Crop Health Imagery, powered by PurePixel™ technology, provides reliable, cloud-free, calibrated satellite images to farmers and their trusted advisors. PurePixel leverages a proprietary algorithm to analyze multiple sensor inputs to produce calibrated vegetative index maps throughout the growing season. This unique calibration allows farmers to compare crop health at each growing stage for more targeted crop scouting. This enables smart in-season application decisions, helping farmers maximize yields and improve productivity.

Work Orders takes the guesswork out of assigning and tracking field work for farm managers. This easy-to-use mobile feature assists in managing logistics, assigning tasks, tracking progress, and making quick adjustments to maximize efficiency and farm productivity. In addition, farm workers can use their smartphone to receive daily tasks, resulting in better usage of time and potentially reducing application mistakes.

"Farmers are looking to adopt technologies that impact their bottom line, so we've rolled out two new features that bring value to any size of operation," said Darren Howie, general manager of Trimble's Agriculture Business Solutions. "Whether it's using Crop Health Imagery to assist with scouting, or leveraging Work Orders to plan out daily activities, Trimble Ag Software helps our customers make better management decisions, saving both time and money."

These new features are available globally. In addition to new subscribers, current users of Trimble Ag Software's Farmer Pro and Farmer Pro Plus receive these features at no additional cost.

About Trimble's Agriculture Division

Trimble's Agriculture Division provides solutions that solve complex technology challenges across the entire agricultural landscape. The solutions enable farmers and advisors to allocate scarce resources to produce a safe, reliable food supply in a profitable and environmentally sustainable manner. Covering all seasons, crops, terrains and farm sizes, Trimble solutions can be used on most equipment on the farm, regardless of manufacturer and production year. The acquisition of Müller-Elektronik, a German company specializing in implement control and precision farming solutions, extends Trimble's precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement. To enable better decision making, Trimble offers technology integration that allows farmers to collect, share, and manage information across their farm, while providing improved operating efficiencies in the agricultural value chain. Trimble solutions include guidance and steering; grade control, leveling and drainage; flow and application control; irrigation; harvest solutions; desktop and cloud-based data management; and correction services. For more information on Trimble Agriculture, visit: agriculture.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

