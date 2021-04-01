Trimble and Florida International University Establish Trimble Technology Lab at the Moss School of Construction, Infrastructure and Sustainability

The Trimble Technology Lab will provide students enrolled in the school, which is housed in FIU's College of Engineering and Computing (CEC) , hands-on experience with a wide breadth of Trimble solutions. The lab will expand the university's access and expertise in project management, estimating, architectural modeling and design, structural analysis and design, Mechanical Electrical Plumbing (MEP) design, mixed reality and office-to-field solutions. The collaboration facilitates the integration of innovative technology into the school's curricula and research endeavors, empowering future graduates to transform how buildings and living environments are designed and constructed around the world.

"We are thrilled to partner with FIU, the first predominately Hispanic Serving Institution to join the Trimble Technology Lab program in the U.S.," said Allyson McDuffie, director of Education & Outreach at Trimble. "Trimble's education and outreach programs aim to support the next generation of construction professionals by ensuring key education institutions have access to Trimble's portfolio of construction industry solutions throughout their education, creating a new workforce that's truly equipped and empowered to 'Transform the Way the World Works.'"

"Our college is excited about this amazing collaboration with Trimble. In establishing this new lab, Trimble is helping our college ensure that our current and future students have access to the latest computer software and hardware in engineering and construction," said John Volakis, dean of the FIU College of Engineering and Computing. "These assets will provide our students with the training needed to best prepare them to become future industry leaders. Our faculty and students are thrilled at the opportunity to work closely with a company of Trimble's caliber, its technologies and experts."

The Moss Department of Construction Management is the second-highest ranked program in Florida, ninth in the South and 34th in the U.S. among public universities. It offers two main degree programs – a bachelor's in construction management and a master's in construction management . The master's program features a fully online option as well as the traditional in-classroom alternative.

"Our new Trimble Technology Lab provides our students with innovative technologies that allow them to create 3D building models and better understand how cost and project timelines are impacted when sequences related to materials and equipment are modified," said Jose Faria, endowed chair of FIU's Moss Department of Construction Management. "At FIU, we are also committed to construction safety, and Trimble offers us a combination of augmented reality with site monitoring technologies that help our students better minimize and understand hazards. The combination of superior curriculum, industry practice and innovative technologies is what will help us cultivate graduates that will become industry leaders."

The lab will include a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading technologies such as the Trimble® XR10 HoloLens with hardhat, Trimble SiteVision™ AR system, robotic total stations and field tablets. Advanced software solutions include RealWorks® scanning software, Trimble Business Center, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Model Sharing, Tekla Structural Design Suite, Trimble Connect, ProjectSight, TruEst, WinEst, SysQue, Vico Office Suite and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro.

Trimble's broad Connected Construction portfolio enables all professionals along the project lifecycle to accelerate project processes—improving productivity, quality, transparency, safety and sustainability, while reducing waste.

About Florida International University

Florida International University is a Top 50 public university that drives real talent and innovation in Miami and globally. High research (R1) activity and high social mobility come together at FIU to uplift and accelerate learner success in a global city by focusing in the areas of environment, health, innovation, and justice. Today, FIU has two campuses and multiple centers. FIU serves a diverse student body of more than 58,000 and 260,000 Panther alumni. U.S. News and World Report places dozens of FIU programs among the best in the nation, including international business at No. 2. Washington Monthly Magazine ranks FIU among the top 20 public universities contributing to the public good.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

