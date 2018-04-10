Trimble and XAPT Partner to Deliver World Class Field Service Scheduling Solution for Equipment Dealers

The announcement was made at the 2018 North American Dealer Information Technology Association (NADITA) Conference.

"We have found a great partner in Trimble and we believe that by integrating our solutions, we can create an even more compelling end-to-end value proposition for equipment dealers. Their PULSE solution for scheduling and dispatching will be an integrated part of our full offering to be delivered on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform," said Dejan Popovic, president of XAPT Corporation.

Equipment dealers employing hundreds of technicians face a significant amount of administrative work to produce the technician schedules manually each day, especially when they must react to changes during the day. With the combined solution capabilities, dealers will be armed with field-proven technology that improves visibility into technician availability, while reducing administrative tasks being performed by dispatchers and technicians, while increasing customer satisfaction.

"We are excited to support XAPT with their ERP solution for the equipment dealer segment. Our best-in-class scheduler solution provides high-end performance in the optimization and workload management area of field service," said John Cameron, general manager of Trimble's Field Service Management Division. "We look forward to working with XAPT to meet the growing needs of equipment dealers."

About XAPT Corporation

XAPT works with equipment dealers all day long, all year long. This is at the core of our company, employing hundreds of professionals around the globe with one focus: providing the leading dealership solution for equipment dealers and manufacturers. In addition, XAPT works closely with Microsoft to utilize all capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 as well as Azure and its services, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and many more to help the digital transformation of customers. XAPT serves dealers around the world, with offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Philippines, and Australia and with partners in several other regions.

To learn more about XAPT's solution for equipment dealers, visit: https://www.naxtsolution.com or https://www.xapt.com.

About Trimble's Field Service Management Division

Trimble's Field Service Management Division provides visibility into field and fleet operations so businesses can streamline efficiency and increase productivity. The Field Service Management suite includes Fleet Management, Work Management and Scheduling, Worker Safety and Mobility solutions that transform the effectiveness of work, workers and assets in the field. The cloud-based portfolio allows Trimble to offer customers industry-specific, enterprise-level solutions for exceptional performance and ease of use. For more information, visit: www.trimble.com/fsm and www.trimblepulse.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

