Trimble Announces New Integration with SaferWatch for Enhanced Carrier Management

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced that it has integrated its TMW.Suite transportation management solution with SaferWatch™ software, an online solution from Truckstop.com that provides carrier information and compliance monitoring. Now, TMW.Suite customers have the capability to more effectively manage sourcing and on-boarding of carriers with automated carrier selection rules, on-demand certificates of insurance, CSA-e percentile scores and other key data points to ensure users work with qualified carriers. TMW.Suite is one of Trimble's transportation management system (TMS) solutions, which enable transportation and logistics providers to better manage nearly every aspect of their business.

The new integration enables streamlined carrier approvals to help increase efficiency, decrease internal costs and scale for growth. In addition, the automated carrier selection rules will enable customers to better reduce the risk of on-boarding and working with carriers that do not comply with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations. This will help Trimble users ensure that their operations are up and running at all times without having to worry about being shut down.

"The integration between TMW.Suite and SaferWatch is meant for user ease-of-use while Trimble users look to work with new partners," said Jay Delaney, senior director, product management for Trimble's Transportation Division. "With SaferWatch's focus on staying up-to-date on FMCSA regulations and its insurance database, our customers can be confident that they are working with qualified carriers."

"We are very excited to be announcing this integration with TMW.Suite. Automating carrier compliance and management through integration gives our mutual customers the freedom to do what they do best — move more freight," said Mark Draeb, general manager of SaferWatch.

About SaferWatch

SaferWatch, a product of Truckstop.com, is the transportation industry's leading technology for motor carrier information and innovative risk management tools. SaferWatch™ helps brokers, 3PL's and other industry participants verify, onboard and monitor trucking companies in one intelligent platform. SaferWatch software is built on comprehensive motor carrier information featuring best-in-class CSA-e percentile scores and certificates of insurance. For more information, visit: saferwatch.com.

About Truckstop.com

Truckstop.com is the internet's first and most trusted load board and the nation's largest provider of spot market freight matching solutions. From load matching and freight planning, to real-time rate analysis, negotiation tools, and innovative payment solutions, Truckstop.com creates technology to help carriers and brokers run their businesses more effectively. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com offers products and solutions for the entire freight management lifecycle. Learn more about how Truckstop.com is shaping the future of transportation at: www.truckstop.com .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

