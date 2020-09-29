Trimble Appoints James Dalton to Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the appointment of James C. Dalton to its Board of Directors, effective October 1.

Dalton most recently served as the director of Civil Works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in Washington, DC until his retirement in December 2019. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing $6 billion in annual expenditures in water and land resources programs and managing more than 25,000 civilian employees. He also represented the USACE on the United Nations' High-Level Experts and Leaders Panel on Water and Disasters and served on several national and international water resources committees.

"James' expertise in large-scale construction environments enables him to be a strong contributor on the Trimble board," said Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble. "In addition, his experience in sustainability and expertise in managing complex organizations will provide a source of unique insight to our businesses. We are pleased to welcome James to Trimble's Board of Directors."

From 2007 until 2016, Dalton was chief of the USACE's Engineering and Construction Division, which is responsible for multi-billion dollar design and construction programs for the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. He also served as the USACE team leader for the South Atlantic Division and South Pacific Division Regional Integration Team (RIT), was chair for the USACE Climate Change Adaptation Committee, and was lead for the USACE's Resilience Initiative.

Dalton has held a variety of other director and senior-level management roles leading regional projects and programs for the USACE in the U.S., Korea and the Middle East from 1981 to 2007. He played a significant role in the federal government response to Hurricane Katrina by leading a team which developed measures for comprehensive watershed planning, risk-informed decision making and communication of risk to the public. Dalton began his career as a cost engineer for the USACE in 1978.

Dalton received a BS in architectural engineering from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University and an MS in civil engineering from North Carolina State University.

In addition to his work with the USACE, Dalton received the American Society of Civil Engineers Federal Engineer of the Year in 2017, Presidential Rank Award – Distinguished Executive in 2014, Presidential Rank Award – Meritorious Executive in 2009, Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce Public Service Award in 2009 and Black Engineer of the Year Award for Career Achievement in 2006.

