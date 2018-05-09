Trimble Business Center Software Adds New Vertical Solutions Support and Streamlines Field-to-Office Productivity

Trimble Business Center version 4.1 adds new cadastral capabilities including proportioning, map checking and CAD drafting tools that streamline the creation of survey plans, plots and survey engineering digital deliverables.

GNSS field data from GIS receivers, including the Trimble Geo 7X, can now be post-processed within Trimble Business Center to achieve high-quality feature locations. This allows enterprise-level organizations the flexibility to integrate both GIS and survey data within the same project environment and then link the high-quality locations directly to their Esri geodatabase.

For infrastructure inspection, construction as-built verification and volumetric applications, new projected surface tools enable professionals to analyze and compare data captured in the field against design. Point clouds from the Trimble SX10, Trimble VISION™ instruments, 3D laser scanners and Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) platforms can be used for slope monitoring as well as to perform accurate volumetric, deformation and cut/fill analysis for retaining wall, dams and mining applications.

A new optional Tunneling Module enables survey and engineering professionals to simplify their workflow and improve productivity to meet time sensitive deadlines for tunnel construction projects. Tunnel designs can be created and exchanged with Trimble Access field software, enabling customers to easily stakeout tunnel elements in the field and quickly produce compelling as-built analysis and reports in the office.

Optimized Field and Office Integration

New cloud synchronization capabilities enable field and office teams to maximize productivity and optimize operational efficiency, saving time and cost. In combination with Trimble Access 2018, Trimble Business Center version 4.1 will enable field tasks to be defined in the office and combined with all of the necessary project files before uploading to field crews. Once field work is completed, the task and data is synchronized back to the office with notification to crew managers and CAD drafters that data processing, adjustment and validation can commence, enabling quality deliverables to be generated faster.

"Trimble Business Center continues to be an integration hub for our customers' data—simplifying the workflow to create client deliverables with confidence," said Tim Lemmon, marketing director of Trimble Geospatial. "The new version further optimizes field-to-office workflows and introduces new capabilities that enable geospatial professionals to more effectively analyze and extract valuable information for a broad array of applications."

Availability

Trimble Business Center version 4.1 is now available through Trimble's Geospatial Distribution Partners. For more information, visit: https://trimble.com/TBC.

About Trimble Geospatial

Trimble Geospatial provides solutions that facilitate high-quality, productive workflows and information exchange, driving value for a global and diverse customer base of surveyors, engineering and GIS service companies, governments, utilities and transportation authorities. Trimble's innovative technologies include integrated sensors, field applications, real-time communications and office software for processing, modeling and data analytics. Using Trimble solutions, organizations can capture the most accurate spatial data and transform it into intelligence to deliver increased productivity and improved decision-making. Whether enabling more efficient use of natural resources or enhancing the performance and lifecycle of civil infrastructure, timely and reliable geospatial information is at the core of Trimble's solutions to transform the way work is done. For more information, visit: https://geospatial.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-business-center-software-adds-new-vertical-solutions-support-and-streamlines-field-to-office-productivity-300645112.html

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

