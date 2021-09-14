Trimble Construction One Construction Management Platform Bridges Industry Gap Between Constructible Models and Project Financials

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Collaborate Conference, Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced Trimble Construction One™, a connected, cloud-based construction management platform that drives speed, efficiency and accuracy at each phase of the construction project lifecycle. Using Trimble Construction One, contractors can leverage a purpose-built connected construction management platform that reveals the right information at the right time so organizations can make the right decisions.

"The growing needs of our customers has always been our focus, and they've told us that connecting project finances with field and operational data is at the top of their wish list," said Matt Harris, vice president and general manager, Trimble Viewpoint. "With Trimble Construction One, we offer expanded connections across the construction project lifecycle enabling better data for decision making. All existing ViewpointOne customers are now automatically on Trimble Construction One and have the opportunity to access additional benefits and flexibility."

Connected construction management software allows contractors to connect how they "Plan, Do and Manage" their construction projects and associated data for greater returns. Under Trimble Construction One, contractors can:

Plan: Connect data from the planning phases of a project—Estimating, Design & Detailing, Content & Pricing Services—to the project actuals, leading to more predictable construction outcomes.

Connect data from the planning phases of a project—Estimating, Design & Detailing, Content & Pricing Services—to the project actuals, leading to more predictable construction outcomes. Do: More efficiently do actual project work—Project Management, Field Management, Service Management—and map that data back to the project, leading to optimal resource utilization and cost savings.

More efficiently do actual project work—Project Management, Field Management, Service Management—and map that data back to the project, leading to optimal resource utilization and cost savings. Manage: Spend less time on project administration, bringing Financial Management, Business Operations Management, Job Costing, Payroll and Procurement together with ongoing project completion rates to ensure greater overall efficiency and project profitability.

"From a preconstruction point of view, Trimble already connects thousands of distributors and contractors, and manages millions of manufacturer items, prices, labor and metadata," said Lawrence Smith, vice president and general manager, Trimble MEP. "Now, under Trimble Construction One, estimating is connected to the ERP, so when the contractor has won the job, that estimate becomes the baseline budget for the project—and that information is put in the hands of the project manager efficiently, through our estimating to ERP integrations."

"Under Trimble Construction One, I'm not just looking at labor or costs, I'm looking at the actuals of what we got done and am able to project that at a very detailed level so I can understand how we're doing on a job," said Craig Lundskog, director of finance, Great Basin Industrial. "It will be invaluable to how we run our business—and honestly, I don't think there's another company out there aside from Trimble that can actually do this."

Data Connections that Drive Value

With data connected under Trimble Construction One, contractors gain accurate real-time data and reporting, allowing them to make reliable strategic decisions such as: whether or not to take on a new project in a challenging time, when hiring should occur, or what the project margins are likely to be. Utilizing both current and historical data, contractors can get a real-time view of all their projects, evaluate cost projections on projects to create better bids and—ultimately—discover problems or issues in time to address them.

"Being able to very quickly see where my projects are financially, where we are percentage completion wise, where we are with labor hours, where we are with quantities—all those things being in one place means fewer administrative hours," said Peter Hainsworth, director of operations, Ridgeline Electrical Industries. "With Trimble Construction One, I'll get better data right away and can make quicker decisions that are going to affect the outcome of the job."

As part of the Trimble Construction One launch, Viewpoint and its subsidiary brands will now operate as Trimble. More information about Trimble Construction One can be found online.

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

